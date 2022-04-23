‘The Voice’ Fans Falsely Think Blake Shelton Is Being Replaced by Keith Urban

No, Keith Urban is not ending Blake Shelton’s 10-year reign on The Voice. The social media post that caused the widespread internet panic was about a completely different series.

For those of you who are confused by this news, let us recap. Earlier this week, Shelton’s friend and fellow country star took to Instagram to share that “the gang is back together and a new season of @thevoiceau kicks off tonight at 7:00!”

In a picture, Urban is standing next to Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian, and Jessica Mauboy—his fellow coaches for The Voice in his homeland of Australia, not the US version with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and, of course, Shelton.

‘The Voice’ Team Blake Shelton Fans Confused By Keith Urban’s Post

Nonetheless, Urban’s followers didn’t seem to catch that the game show has its very own Aussie version. And they instantly thought the picture meant that Keith Urban was replacing Blake Shelton on the show. Then, a sort of chaos broke out on the internet.

“Where is Blake?” one heartbroken country fan commented. “Won’t be the same without him…. i love Keith Urban…but Blake is the man king of the voice…”

“What gang? Where is Blake?” another person asked. And someone else added, “Keith is my fav but where is Blake?”

What Keith Urban was trying to announce was that he was returning to the Australian The Voice for a second season. He first joined the panel of coaches last year, and he had so much fun that he went back for a repeat. But because so few people know about the sister show, they jumped to conclusions.

As far as we know, Blake Shelton has no plans of giving up his throne on the NBC series. To date, he is both the longest-serving coach as well as the most winningest. During his run, he’s led a total of eight singers to greatness.

The second-place coach, Kelly Clarkson, is far behind with only four titles. Judging by Shelton’s good-natured trash talk and competitive spirit, we’re fairly certain that he doesn’t want to give her a chance to catch up. And after reading through Keith Urban’s comments, we’re also certain that his fans don’t want to give Clarkson a shot either.

The country crooner is also so proud of his former contestants that he even invited several of them to tour with him. Last month, alums Wendy Moten, Hailey Green, Lana Scott, The Joy Reunion, and Carson Peters were among a few who opened for his spring tour.

But as for the drama, Keith Urban’s Instagram page appears to be calming down. And it’s all thanks to a few fans who decided to put an end to the madness by better explaining the situation.

“Read the info people,” one person wrote. “This is the Voice Australia!!!!”