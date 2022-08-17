‘The Voice’ Fans Think They Already Know Who Gwen Stefani’s Battle Advisor Will Be

We are about a month away from the 22nd season premiere of the hit singing competition TV series, The Voice. And, this season is extra exciting as the popular show welcomes a brand new host, Camilla Cabello into the fold as well as a very familiar face, Gwen Stefani.

Stefani is returning to the series after a few years away. She had been a regular face in the famous The Voice chairs from 2014 until 2020. Now, as fans gear up for Stefani’s return, they are trying hard to figure out who will be joining the series along with Stefani as the Don’t Speak singer’s battle advisor.

Fans Are Guessing Who Will Step In As Gwen Stefani’s The Voice Battle Advisor

Gwen Stefani gives fans a sneak peek at her latest season on The Voice in a new Instagram video. Sending out some clues as to who we can expect to join the singer as her latest battle advisor.

“[C]an u guess my battle advisor?” Gwen Stefani asks fans in her recent Instagram post.

The Insta post starts out with the question: “can you guess Gwen’s battle advisor???” Before Stefani pops on telling fans that she is excited to announce her season 22 battle advisor. However, she is going to drop some clues first…before giving the answer away.

The first clue is that Stefani’s battle advisor is one of the most “prolific” Jamaican artists ever. The second clue reveals that this performer has had four number one hits. And 10 songs that landed within the top ten hit list. The third clue is probably the most exciting. “We have a new song out together,” Stefani says. “And it’s fire!”

This third clue leads perfectly into the rest of Stefani’s Insta caption which reads “i think he’s really gonna bring the fire,” about her latest battle advisor.

Fans Weigh In On Who They Think Will Be Joining Stefani This Season

After these very helpful hints, fans of The Voice were quick to weigh in with their thoughts on the matter, many feeling they’ve already solved the mystery. Who is it that fans of the reality TV singing competition series expect to see join Stefani in the upcoming season? Well, many believe it will be Give It Up to Me singer, Sean Paul.

“Sean Paul, of course, duh,” one fan writes on Stefani’s post. Another fan of The Voice is sticking with Stefani’s fire theme commenting simply with “Sean Paul” followed by four fire emojis.