‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Introduces Her ‘Iconic’ Battle Advisor for Season 22

Gwen Stefani leaned on a recent collaborator to be her battle advisor on The Voice. And they’re betting on some fireworks this fall.

Stefani named Sean Paul as her new advisor for the show’s battle rounds. And her choice made all kinds of sense considering that Stefani and Paul just combined for “Light My Fire.” The pop star revealed her selection Wednesday. So did the other coaches on The Voice.

“Let’s get this party started,” Stefani wrote on Instagram when she did the advisor announcement.

Stefani and Paul, a New The Voice Advisor, Released Song This Year

On Tuesday, Stefani offered three clues to Paul’s identity. And let’s be honest. Her first detail gave it away. She said “my advisor is one of the most prolific Jamaican artists ever.” If you’ve worked with Stefani and Beyonce, then yes, you get that title.

Stefani’s second clue for her The Voice advisor: “this person has four No. 1 hits and 10, top 10 hits,” she said. Then her third clue left no doubt. “We have a new song out together and it’s fire.”

And for this video, we’re asking that you leave fire extinguishers at the door.

All Other Coaches Announced Their Battle Mates

The two released the music video in June. In an interview with Rolling Stone. Paul described the track as a “big bad lovers rock song.” And he said it required a “big bad video.” Shenseea also raps on the video.

“[We’re] basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking,” said Paul, the new The Voice battle advisor. “It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track: feel good and party lovers-rock style.”

And it’s a vibe The Voice contestants should feel in the battle rounds. All the coaches revealed their advisors. Blake Shelton, Stefani’s husband, will work with Jimmie Allen. (Shelton’s give away clue was that the star was an ace bowler). Allen is reality show tested, having competed on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars. Plus, he brings the country music star power. After all, he hosted the ACM Awards and won the CMA trophy in 2021 for Best New Artist.

John Legend will combine with Jazmine Sullivan. She’s a Grammy-award-winning R&B singer-songwriter. One of her winning albums was “Heaux Tales.”

And Camila Cabello, the rookie The Voice coach, is going with Charlie Puth. He’s had three a No. 1 songs. That includes his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa for “See You Again.” And he partnered with Selena Gomez for “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” Coincidentally, Cabello was a battle advisor last season before moving to coach.

The Voice premieres on Sept. 19.