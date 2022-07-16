‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’

The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider.

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” she said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

The couple always has fun. That’s what makes it easy. Stefani talked more about the television reunion.

“It was just kinda easy and flawless and normal,” Stefani said. “It just feels like we’re anywhere else we’d be together. And I have a lot of fun with him here.”

Gwen Stefani was a coach on The Voice during seasons 7, 9, 12, 17 and 19. It’s hard to believe, but this season is number 22. John Legend and Blake Shelton are back with Gwen, and they’ll be joined by brand new face Camila Cabello. The new season will air on Monday and Tuesday nights. It debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

New Blood on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello spoke recently about having an opportunity to work with Gwen Stefani on The Voice. The 25-year-old Havana native looks up to the No Doubt lead singer.

“I look up to Gwen Stefani so much, I mean in so many ways,” she said. “She represents the kind of artist I want to be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying…I feel like I wanna take notes from her. She’s such a cool artist and so authentic.”

Cabello also said that some of her favorite songs of all time were songs by her new co-star.

“So many times in interviews, I’m asked, ‘What song do you wish you would have written?'” she said. “And there’s so many songs of her and of No Doubt. Like ‘Underneath it All’ and ‘Cool’ and ‘Sweet Escape,’ and obviously ‘Hollaback Girl.'”

Gwen was likewise complimentary of her new The Voice co-host.

“She’s smart, cute, funny, witty, hardworking, smart – I said that already,” Stefani said. “I think she’s gonna be a great coach. We had a great time doing the Blinds together, and I’m excited she’d here and I have a new friend.”

John Legend is excited about Camila Cabello joining the crew, too.

“Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor of our team,” he said. “She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it.”

The 22nd season of The Voice promises to be one of the best yet.