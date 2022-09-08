‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Heartwarming ‘Secret’ About Blake Shelton in BTS Video

Blake Shelton is adored by many. His fans, the musicians he coaches on The Voice, and, of course, his family, all sing the country icon’s praises. And according to his wife, Gwen Stefani, this is for good reason.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared to both Stefani’s and The Voice‘s Instagram accounts, the doting wife revealed that he goes above and beyond, not only for his loved ones but for those he mentors on the competition show as well.

“I know Blake so well,” Stefani explained. “And I know him outside of the show. And what he does for some of the contestants in the past 22 seasons…he really does help these people. This is the real deal, this guy.”

Now, one look at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and it’s obvious that they couldn’t be more in love. So, is the No Doubt singer maybe a little biased? Sure. But those who have appeared on The Voice over the years couldn’t agree more, flooding the comments with admiration for the country star.

“Ayyyeeee Blake’s still on the TSoul Train,” replied TSoul, who appeared in Season 12 of the competition show. “Blake is a good dude. Enjoyed my time on the show!” agreed Pete Mroz, a member of Team Blake from Season 20.

Fans of The Voice took to the comments to shower the beloved judge with their approval as well. “It’s no secret. Blake’s the sweetest,” one fan said. “Blake makes this show so much fun to watch,” another wrote. “He does seem like a genuinely nice guy!” agreed a third.

Blake Shelton on Splitting His Career Between Music and ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has enjoyed an incredibly illustrious career. Since his musical debut in 2001, the singer has cemented himself as an icon of country music, gaining millions of fans around the world along the way. And when The Voice premiered in 2011, Shelton added to his already impressive legacy by becoming a coach on the competition show, helping other artists to reach their full potential.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton explained that his time on The Voice is an important piece of his career. His music, however, will always be the most important thing in his life, aside from his wife and children.

“I wanna keep my music side of what I do alive from now til they fire me — fans fire me,” Shelton explained. “The TV stuff’s fun and it’s been great for me and it has actually helped pour over into my music.”

“I’ve pulled an audience from TV that maybe didn’t even know who I was, probably didn’t know who I was when I started on The Voice,” he continued. “And it’s kind of been the thing that took me to a different level in my career and I love that.”

“When everything else is said and done, that’s what I hope to still have alive,” Shelton added of his country music.