‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals How It’s ‘Surreal’ Returning to the Show After Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will return for another season of The Voice this fall. However, this time the famous couple is going head to head on the competitive TV show. In speaking about the upcoming season, the country music singer’s new wife said that it feels “surreal” to return to the show. Especially after marrying Blake Shelton.

According to CinemaBlend, the upcoming season of The Voice returns in September. The new season marks the first time the two celebrities will both serve as coaches since getting married last year. Of the upcoming season, the “Hollaback Girl” singer said, “Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal. Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

As per the outlet, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were first introduced in 2014. They first established a friendship when the latter replaced Shakira as one of the TV show’s panel of coaches. Blake Shelton has served as a coach since the show’s first season in 2011. However, Stefani didn’t join until season seven a few years later.

In speaking about her relationship off-screen, Stefani shared, “It doesn’t really matter where we are. We always have fun together…It was just kinda easy and flawless and normal…I have a lot of fun with [Blake Shelton] here.”

That said, we can definitely expect some major competition when The Voice returns for season 22. The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, September 19th at 8 p.m. EST.

‘The Voice’ Alum Shakira Potentially Facing Jail Time Due to Tax Fraud Charges

It’s a good thing Gwen Stefani is up to returning to The Voice this fall. Given Shakira’s current legal dilemma, we shouldn’t expect her back any time soon.

Recent reports claim the former The Voice coach owes about 14.5 million Euros to the Spanish government after failing to pay taxes in 2012 and 2014. Ahead of the weekend, the international superstar declined a settlement deal. In doing so, that leaves her potentially facing up to eight years, plus an additional two months, in prison, as well as a fine totaling 24.5 million Euros.

The tax fraud issue arose when Shakira was living in Spain with her former boyfriend and Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique. Pique and Shakira have since broken up. However, this Outsider article states the Spanish government claims Shakira spent more than 6 months living in Spain in both 2012 and 2014. This means that the renowned singer would be required to pay taxes. Instead, she pretended to live elsewhere, reportedly funneling money into an offshore corporate account to avoid said taxes.

In contrast, the former The Voice judge’s attorney argues their client has already paid the Spanish government the tax money she owes in addition to an extra $3 million.