‘The Voice’ Judge Gwen Stefani Surprises Fans With Dramatic Hair Transformation

The Voice judge and pop music superstar Gwen Stefani may not be a Hollaback Girl, but she’s sure making waves – as always – as she gives fans a glimpse of her latest crimson hair transformation in a recent Instagram post.

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to turn heads. And, the Underneath It All singer is mixing it up a bit. And this comes just ahead of the much-anticipated return of The Voice. Recently, the singer and judge shared her stunning new look on her Instagram page. A look that is “no doubt” perfectly suited for a star like Stefani.

Of course, Stefani kept her signature platinum blonde hair when creating the new style. However, the up-close and personal Insta pics show that Stefani was focused on adding some intense color to her tips.

In the Insta post, Stefani sports a sleek pulled-back ponytail hairstyle. It’s a look that has long become one of the star’s signature go-to’s. However, Stefani has brightened things up quite a bit, adding a bright red color to the bottom half of her locks. Of course, Stefani matches this newly hued look with some bright red lipstick – another one of the music superstar’s signature style looks.

Fans Are Here For Gwen Stefani’s Red-Hot Locks

Gwen Stefani shared her new look on Instagram earlier this week. Since then fans of the pop star have been vocal about their opinions about the changes Stefani has made. And, the consensus is that the trendy The Voice judge has nailed it, once again. Even one of The Voice judges set to appear in the upcoming 22nd season, newcomer Camila Cabello, put in her two cents about Gwen’s red-hot look.

“HOTTie,” the Havana singer comments on Stefani’s Insta post.

“I love you beautiful Gwen,” another fan writes in the comments.

“I’m having such a bad day and your pictures instantly cheered me up Gwen!” another commenter exclaims. “You look absolutely fire and gorgeous as always queen.”

Fans of The Voice were excited when it was announced that the singing competition series would be returning for a 22nd season. Now, an official 22nd The Voice premiere date has been released, announcing the series returns to NBC this fall on September 19.

This season, the popular NBC series will bring with it some changes as well. This new season of The Voice is adding a new host, singer Camila Cabello. This addition is a welcome announcement after news hit that Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will be stepping away from their famous red chairs.