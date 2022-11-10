‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Tributes Blake Shelton With Her Necklace

Gwen Stefani is on The Voice with her husband, Blake Shelton, and she’s paying homage to him in the form of a necklace. Right now, they are in the middle of Season 22 of the famed NBC show. Fans watching right now have been seeing Stefani wearing this jewelry. What is it? Well, it happens to be a necklace with two gold pieces across the front of it. When you see it, then know that it’s a reflection of their relationship with one another. One piece reads “Stefani” and the other piece reads “Shelton.”

If you are looking for some deep meaning in this necklace, then we’re trying to find out, too. Stefani has been mum, so far, about it. Yet you probably have seen this necklace before. She wore it back in 2020 on the show. While in the Knockouts round, Stefani was all decked out in a tight leather top from Good American. She also posted a video of her look. Heck, she even had some wide leg pants made of denim and gold material.

Blake Shelton Of ‘The Voice’ Said Wife Gwen Stefani Isn’t That Competitive

Now, Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice back in 2014. They started dating back in 2015 just after both of them went through divorces. While in their relationship, they have coached together on the show for five seasons. Shelton does not have an issue competing against Stefani, Taste of Country reports.

“The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her,” Shelton said to NBC Insider. “And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in.” For the first time since being married to Shelton, Stefani has returned to be a coach on the show. Stefani added that it’s a bit nostalgic to work next to Shelton.

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” she said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.” Back in October, Shelton announced that next season (23) would be the final one as a coach on The Voice. He’s been a coach since the show’s first season back in 2011. The Voice airs episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. You can see Shelton and Stefani go to battle with one another along with other coaches John Legend and Camila Cabello.