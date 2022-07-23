‘The Voice’: Here’s the Full Coaching Lineup for Season 22

The 22nd season of NBC’s hit singing competition TV series The Voice is returning to the airwaves this fall. And with this comes some familiar faces returning to the famous red coaches’ chairs, along with one new face joining the coaching ranks on the series.

The Voice alums country music superstar Blake Shelton and All Of Me singer John Legend are making a return to the series. Both Shelton and Legend have been regulars on the series for a number of seasons. Blake Shelton has been a mainstay on the popular program since the competition series premiered in 2011.

Joining Blake Shelton and John Legend in the famous red coaches chairs in the upcoming season of The Voice is pop music legend – and Shelton’s wife – Gwen Stafani. As The Voice fans know, Gwen Stefani isn’t new to The Voice. This coaching alum sat in the red chair for a number of seasons already. However, the fourth coach on the popular series is a new one for the series. New, at least, to the coaching lineup.

Camila Cabello Joins The Coaches On The Upcoming Season Of The Voice

As the newest season of The Voice hits the airwaves this fall, fans will be welcoming Havana singer Camila Cabello to the coaching lineup. However, the music star is no stranger to music competition shows. In 2012 Cabello competed in the popular series The X-Factor. She was placed within a group of four other singers making up the group Fifth Harmony. The group didn’t win the competition that year. However, the singers did go on to find impressive success with hits such as Worth It and Work From Home.

Cabello broke out on her own in 2018 with her first album Camila which brought the singer to massive success. With songs such as Never Be The Same and Havana topping the charts, Cabello quickly became a household name.

What Does The Voice Alum John Legend Think About Cabello Taking A Seat In The Coaches Chair?

As the most recent season of The Voice came to an end, fans knew we would be saying goodbye to the show’s newest coach, Thank U Next singer Ariana Grande. Also leaving the popular NBC show is longtime judge Kelly Clarkson.

But, as we were still spinning from Clarkson and Grande’s departures, The Voice judges John Legend and Blake Shelton announced on TikTok that they will be returning for season 22 fall, along with Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani. News of Cabello’s addition didn’t hit until a little while later. A perfect addition, however…especially since the singer has already had a few guest-stints on the NBC show.

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor,” John Legend explains of Camila Cabello. Legend adds that Cabello was “really good at” her role on his team.

“In fact,” Legend relates, “I told her, ‘If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it.”