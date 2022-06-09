‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Returns to ‘TODAY’ After Major Surgery

On Thursday (June 9th), “The Voice” host Carson Daly returned to “TODAY” after he underwent surgery to help with his chronic lower back pain.

According to “TODAY,” “The Voice” host injured his back while snowboarding in the 1990s. The incident resulted in a T12 compression fracture. While speaking about the surgery, Daly told his “TODAY” co-stars, “I feel actually better and I’m glad that I did it. It’s not a cure-all but it was a step in my journey that I think is going to help.”

While sharing more details about his injury, “The Voice” star noted that a T12 compression fracture is actually not that bad in the world of back injuries. “The pain source actually isn’t coming from those discs or the vertebrae. It’s coming from within the vertebrae.”

However, doctors told the “TODAY” castmate that because his back was structurally unharmed from the accident, pain management was his only option for relief. But Carson revealed that after a bad reaction to some prescription pain pills, he decided to only use them as a last resort.

Unfortunately, the back pain interfered with Daly and his family. “[My back pain’s] affected my interaction with my family. It really has. I could still pick my kids up when they were little. … But one thing I love to do is just get down on the ground and let them jump on me and roll around and play.”

Daly then stated that if anyone followed him around for the day, they’d hear him in pain. “I’m, like, ‘Oh, eh.’ It’s like I’m an old man, and it sucks because there’s times when my son’s like, ‘Hey Dad, let’s go play basketball, or let’s go outside and throw the ball.’”

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares More Details About the Back Surgery

Meanwhile, “The Voice” host went on to discuss the FDA-approved procedure he underwent, called Intracept. The surgery notably targets the basivertebral nerve. It also takes less than an hour. Daly noted that the procedure will “essentially cut off the phone call that your back makes to your brain every time you move and you go ‘ouch.’ It’s just not going get that signal.”

Daly further explained that his doctor was optimistic about the procedure, calling it a real breakthrough thing for those who suffer from chronic lower back pain. “I don’t want to be in pain,” Daly declared. He also said he wants to play golf, play with his kids and even pick up things. “I want to be better.”

Daly has taken time off from his duties on “TODAY” this week to undergo the procedure and recover. He went on to reveal that he will be sharing more information about the procedure next week on the morning talk show.