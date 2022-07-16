‘The Voice’: John Legend Reacts To Camila Cabello Joining the Show

John Legend is opening up about Camila Cabello’s new-minted spot as a fellow coach on “The Voice.” Cabello is replacing longtime coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson.

Although Clarkson, the reigning champion, will not return to the iconic red chair, Legend believes the competition is far from over. In fact, Legend believes newcomer Camila Cabello has more than what it takes to bring home the win this fall.

While there were rumors about Legend and Blake Shelton potentially leaving the NBC singing competition, the daytime talk show host ultimately walked away in the end. Additionally, pop sensation Ariana Grande also left the show to pursue other endeavors.

In May, via a TikTok duet, Legend and Shelton revealed they were returning to “The Voice.” In addition, Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, announced her return to the show, and the former Fifth Harmony member also announced her debut.

So, how do the show’s coaches feel about the vocalist joining them?

Since NBC first shared the details for the singing competition’s new season, the cast has been pretty tight-lipped about it. However, all that changed when “All of Me” singer gave an interview with NBC Insider.

During the interview with the outlet, Legend opened up on Cabello becoming a coach. As Legend points out, during the Battle Rounds, Cabello first appeared on “The Voice” as an advisor in Season 21 for Legend’s team.

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor, and I could tell she was really good at it,” the Grammy-winning singer told the outlet. “In fact, I told her, ‘If a Coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it.'”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton return to The Voice as married couple

Now that Cabello is officially on the roster, he knows he’s got some tough competition ahead of him. Shelton is an eight-time champion on “The Voice.”

When the new season of “The Voice” premieres on September 19, it sounds like the “All of Me” singer can rely on the latest cast member to apply some pressure on the other coaches.

“I’ve made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition,” John admitted in the interview. “And now, she’s coming for the crown. We all should look out.”

As for Shelton and Stefani, the married couple is returning to the show where their romance first began. The love birds first met while working on Season 7. Now, they are back for the first time as husband and wife.

“Stepping back on the set of “The Voice” this time was very surreal,” Stefani said to NBC Insider. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on “The Voice” together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”