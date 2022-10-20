‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit

With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton.

“Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be 23 when he’s done, and you can’t do something forever,” Legend said, according to Music Mayhem. Legend made his comments while appearing at Ralph Lauren’s 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13. “We’re gonna miss him though. He’s been the heart, and soul, and anchor of the show for a long time, and he’s a friend of mine, and I enjoy working with him. We’re all gonna miss him.”

Blake Shelton Said ‘The Voice’ Changed His Life ‘In Every Way’

Shelton has made his thoughts about leaving The Voice known. He is still on the show this season and will be there with his wife, Gwen Stefani. She came back to The Voice this season along with new coach Camila Cabello. For his part, Shelton offered his thoughts on leaving in a statement he made on social media.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote in a message that he shared on Twitter. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.” Shelton thanked many people associated with the show, including host network NBC. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” Shelton wrote.

While we have heard from Legend and, of course, Shelton, what does Stefani think about her husband leaving The Voice? We don’t have it straight from her but there was this news from an unnamed source that talked with Hollywood Life. According to this person, Stefani is “fully supportive” of Shelton’s call. “He has discussed leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it,” the source said. “Gwen completely supports him and she’s looking forward to spending more time at their home in Oklahoma together now.”

The Voice continues to be one of the most successful of the competition shows on TV these days. While fans of it will watch to see who wins this season, the attention will be turned to one thing. Who will be replacing Shelton as one of the show’s coaches?