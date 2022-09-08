‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Stepping Back From the Show

For fans of The Voice, they will notice that longtime coach Kelly Clarkson has stepped away from being on the show for a period of time. It’s something that she has talked about with others, obviously. Well, now Clarkson is opening up about her decision. She is so good on there that it’s pretty amazing she would decide to do so. But there is a time for everything and, for Clarkson, it might be time for family, too.

“I had this conversation with a friend–I don’t know if balance is the word we should be using,” she tells Entertainment Tonight correspondent Cassie DiLaura. ”Because it’s never gonna be perfectly balanced, right? ‘Cause everything ebbs and flows. I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.’ And everybody understood it. They’ve been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations.

Kelly Clarkson of ‘The Voice’ Eyes Other Afternoon Competition on TV

“It was really important I think to show my kids that, yes, Mommy loves work and I love to do what I do, but family is first,” Clarkson said. “So, when we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that’s when you take the time when it is necessary. We need to take those moments. And that’s what it was for me. But it’s bittersweet for me because I love doing it. It’s so fun.” As fans of the show know, Camila Cabello will be stepping into the space made when Clarkson stepped aside.

These days, Clarkson, who has been a popular singer since her days on American Idol, is now going up the charts with her daytime talk show. If you have not seen it, then the show will blend together music, interviews, and Clarkson’s own brand of fun. The Kelly Clarkson Show will be entering its fourth season this fall. While all this talk about The Voice is cool, she is looking toward her daytime TV competition. Many stations are putting her show in the now-vacated timeslot by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Monday, September 12, is a big day as Clarkson’s show starts up with new episodes. Competition for the afternoon audience also will be pulled by Jennifer Hudson, who also spent time on American Idol, too. See, Hudson also will be starting up her talk show on the same day. “So I think that’s the cool thing about daytime TV and streaming is there’s room for all of us and we’re only gonna lift everyone up and get daytime back to where it was,” Clarkson said. “I have room for everyone at the table.”