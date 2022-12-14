‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Revealed

Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice marked longtime coach Blake Shelton’s last. Now, the country star plans to step away from the hit singing show after making his debut there in 2011. Given that the night’s airing marked his last as one of the show’s coaches, The Voice fans were thrilled to see aspiring artist Bryce Leatherwood, of Team Blake, take home the win for season 22.

Bryce Leatherwood’s win came after taking to the stage alongside his famous coach. Together, they put on a performance of Shelton and Trace Adkins’ 2011 hit, “Hillbilly Bone.” See their performance below.

Blake Shelton thrilled The Voice as usual fans with his smooth, mid-toned vocals. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s The Voice winner covered the part of Trace Adkins, known for his distinctly deep and rumbling chords. Still, at just 22 years old, the young performer matched Adkins’s low-toned verse. His performance pleased audience members attending the season 22 finale of The Voice live.

TVLine reports that coming in behind Bryce Leatherwood were multiple runners-up. The first is bodie (also of Team Blake) and the second is Morgan Myles of Team Camila. Shelton’s bodie also took to the stage during the finale alongside the “Ol’ Red” singer. They performed his more recent hit, “God’s Country.”

Meanwhile, Coach Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles put on a different kind of performance during The Voice finale. They instead paired up to sing the former’s “Never Be the Same.” The duet was unique as Cabello’s soprano interestingly intertwined with Myles’ “whiskey-soaked” vocals. The outlet states that Cabello’s song enabled The Voice contestant to shine, despite that fans enjoyed seeing Cabello take to the stage with her pop hit.

Blake Shelton Thrills ‘The Voice’ Fans Performing ‘No Body’ Ahead of Season 22 Finale

While The Voice is all about the contestants, this year’s installment of the NBC TV show is significant because it represents Blake Shelton’s last. That’s why fans were so pleased last week when the country music star took to the stage himself performing his most recent radio single, “No Body.”

“No Body” isn’t currently listed on any of Blake Shelton’s albums or extended plays, and as a throwback to the ’90s era of country music, we’re hoping the surefire hit is a prelude to what the artist has next in store for us.

On the set of The Voice, however, the “No Body” singer shed the mullet and black cowboy hat he donned in the single’s music video for a simple pair of dark jeans, a button-up shirt, and shiny boots. Prior to his Tuesday night performance last week, Blake Shelton’s wife and fellow The Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, spoke out about part of the reason the singer has decided to leave the show.

More than anything, it’s about finding more time for family and spending more time at his Oklahoma ranch.

“I think that Blake … just wants more time,” Stefani shared during a previous interview. In between filming two seasons of The Voice per year on top of touring and making music, she said, “it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things.”