‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Reveals Fellow Country Star Joining Him as Battle Advisor in Season 22

Blake Shelton couldn’t keep the secret any longer. After The Voice judge teased fans Tuesday with three clues about his new battle advisor, he revealed the country music star’s identity.

And guess what. Most everyone guessed correctly. Shelton will partner with Jimmie Allen when The Voice starts its battle rounds.

Shelton posted a photo of the two of them together. He captioned it: “I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to Team Blake, Jimmie Allen.” And he tagged The Voice.

Other The Voice Judges Announced Their All-Star Advisors

Other judges revealed their battle advisors as well. Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife, will partner with reggae rapper Sean Paul, who owns one Grammy, with eight other nominations.

Returning judge John Legend will combine with Jazmine Sullivan, a Grammy-award-winning R&B singer-songwriter. She’s taken home two Grammys, including for Best R&B album, “Heaux Tales,” with 13 more nominations,

And Camila Cabello, The Voice coach newbie, will go to battle with Charlie Puth. He’s been a part of three No. 1 songs. He collaborated with Wiz Khalifa for “See You Again.” And he did a duet with Selena Gomez for “We Don’t Talk Anymore.”

Let’s circle back to Shelton. On Tuesday, the country superstar offered three clues on the identity of his The Voice advisor. The first clue: “He’s known for rocking some pretty crazy outfits on stage.”

And the second clue: “This artist has collaborated with someone in our Voice’s family, family.”

And the clinching detail: “Guys, this dude can bowl.” Jimmie Allen is an ace bowler. If he didn’t sing for a living, he might try out the lanes.

Fans Loved Shelton’s Selection of Allen

Shelton’s fans who watch The Voice loved the choice of Allen. Plus, so many folks guessed correctly.

One fan wrote: “welcome Jimmie Allen. You were my 1st guess! Way to go Blake!” Another replied: “Love Jimmie. Saw him before he got big in Delaware. Talent!”

Allen definitely is having a career moment. He won the CMA for Best New Artist in 2021. And this spring, he co-hosted the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett.

And Allen has reality singing show experience to help him bond with the contestants on The Voice. Allen competed on American Idol in season 10. But he didn’t make it to the live voting rounds. Still, he befriended eventual winner Scotty McCreery. The two even toured together years later.

Allen served as a mentor on American Idol last year. Plus, he also competed on Dancing with the Stars. Now that’s some quality experience he’s bringing to The Voice.

The show premieres on Sept. 19.