Tim Allen Explains the Trio Dynamic With Richard Karn and April Wilkerson on ‘More Power’

Tim Allen is back on our TV screens in the new reality series, More Power. Fans of Home Improvement will be thrilled to see the former Tim Taylor working with tools once again. But this time, Allen himself is showing us how some tools and other objects impact our lives more than we realize.

Allen isn’t alone on More Power. Joining him are his former Tool Time co-host Richard Karn, and new-comer April Wilkerson. Wilkerson made a name for herself on her Youtube channel showcasing her do-it-yourself projects and woodworking skills.

Allen recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss his new show and took a chance to talk about the different things they all bring to hosting the program. “She’s very quiet — it’s perfect for a bigmouth like me,” Allen said. “And she’s a great teacher. Richard would bring stuff in and look at it very cautiously. And she goes, ‘No, just jump in.’ But all three of us are OK with screwing up.”

What Tim Allen Hopes to Bring to More Power

Allen’s approach is not very scientific. When it comes to tools, Allen likes to test the limits. “I like to see where the edge is. When there’s a big red button that says ‘Do not touch,’ I right away go to touch it,” Allen said.

More Power only just began airing on History Channel, but fans are already excited to see more of the hosting trio and the tools on display. Allen noted one upcoming episode he’s particularly excited about.

“Magnets! [The July 13 episode.] I’ve been a freak for magnets since I was a kid,” Allen said. “Especially rare earth magnets — they’re so damn powerful that they’re dangerous. What’s going on with a piece of metal you find in the ground that’s attracted to other pieces of metal?! An old philosophy major like me gets into the fundamentals.”

Allen is excited to get back in front of the cameras to discuss tools. And he’s glad he gets the opportunity to do so with his longtime co-star Richard Karn as well. In an official statement ahead of the show’s first episode, Allen described what he’s most looking forward to with this new project.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited,” Allen said. “And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

Karn also is excited to continue working with Allen. After so much time, they cannot deny the bond that has been built between them. “My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row! The chance to do a show like Tool Time was unquestionably exciting,” Karn said. “We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”