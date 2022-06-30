Tim Allen Fans Are Loving His New Show ‘More Power’

People are watching the new Tim Allen show More Power and really enjoying what they were seeing, judging by reactions on Twitter. More Power is his new show that takes a look at the evolution of different tools. Yes, we did say tools and it has a little Home Improvement feel to it. Richard Karn is also part of the show’s cast along with April Wilkerson. They’ve all three worked together before on Assembly Required. Let’s take a look and see what Allen’s fans are saying online on Wednesday night.

Well my mom and I’ve the @HISTORY ch it’s time for the Prermier Ep of #morepower on the history with #homeimprovement alum stars @ofctimallen and @TheRichardKarn this is awesome.. and great facts #MorePowerOnHistory — Matt Nelson (@MattNelson02) June 30, 2022

This fan tweets, “[Tim Allen] making funny faces. Classic Tim!” Another one wrote, “I am so ready!! I am recording the series for my husband. He is all about #MorePower.” It will be interesting to see what tools they will bring out and show as part of this exciting new adventure. Allen does keep busy on Twitter with interesting observations about life and culture.

Really enjoying #MorePower on @HISTORY channel — Conservative In A Blue State🇺🇸🙏⚾️🏈🏒😈👻👽 (@mariannemonaco) June 30, 2022

One of his most recent ones involved a “pronoun” tweet. Allen wrote, “At last I have a pronoun that includes and maybe offends everyone equally: ‘Hey you.'” Allen did get a couple of responses in the comments thread. “It’s a pretty clear sign the person doesn’t remember you whatsoever. Heeeey you! I can’t believe it’s you, been a while since I’ve seen you! Lol it’s offensive,” one person on Twitter replied. “Imagine if people simply got to know people and actually learned and used their names,” was another online reaction.

Let’s turn the clock back, though, to Home Improvement for a minute. Allen appeared to be “confused” over one actor’s exit from the show. That actor was Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy, one of Tim Taylor’s sons. At the time, Thomas said he left to go have some type of normal life. He’d been acting since he was a kid and wanted a change.

He told People in an interview at the time, “I wanted to go to school, to travel, and have a bit of a break. To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me.” Allen had a response to this. “He said it was about going to school, but then he did some films. Did he want to do films? Did he want to go to school?” Allen told TV Guide in 1999 according to the New York Post. “I mentioned [publicly] that I was confused. I don’t think he liked that.” They did reunite on Last Man Standing years later.