Tim Allen Gives Another Look at ‘More Power’ Series With ‘Home Improvement’ Costar Richard Karn: VIDEO

Home Improvement co-stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are pairing up to bring us a modern take on Tool Time. And their latest promo has us all excited to watch.

In the History Channel TV series, Allen and Karn are once again partnering with their Assembly Required pal and YouTube star April Wilkerson to explore the evolution of everyday tools and how they factor into our lives.

Another teaser of "More Power" coming to the History channel June 29th @HistoryAssembly #MorePower pic.twitter.com/pvp4KOK8H0 — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 17, 2022

But More Power won’t be a boring history lesson on cavemen crafting gadgets that later turned into hammers and power drills. Instead, the trio will go out and put the tools to the test and see just how much “power” they can get out of them.

Hopefully, Allen will suffer fewer accidents and injuries than his Home Improvement persona did in his classic TV series—or better yet, none at all.

‘More Power’ Brings Tim Allen and Richard Karn Back to Their Roots

The 10-part series is a passion project for co-stars and real-life friends Tim Allen and Richard Karn. The duo has taken every chance they can to reunite on screen. But More Power seems to be their most exciting venture yet.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious. Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn?” Allen said in a statement. “We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

In a January interview with ET, Allen admitted that he and Karn have been nearly inseparable since Home Improvement debuted over three decades ago. And they’ve long enjoyed creating series that are safe and fun for the entire family to watch.

Now that they’re bringing More Power to television, the actors, who describe themselves as brothers, know that they’re once again giving families something unique, educational, and fun. And for them, the cherry on the top is that it not only brings them back together but it’s also connected to their original roots.

“My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row!” he added to Tim Allen’s statement. “The chance to do a show like Tool Time was unquestionably exciting. We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”

More Power premieres on Wed. June 29th at 10 pm on the History Channel.