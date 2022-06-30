Tim Allen Praises Richard Karn on New ‘More Power’: ‘If It Wasn’t for Richard, We’d Never Finish Anything’

After concluding his show Last Man Standing in 2021 after an impressive 10-year run, Tim Allen headed back to the small screen on Wednesday night with his all-new History channel series, More Power. More Power promises to be an interesting addition to the TV network as the show explores the intriguing, lengthy history of tools. However, while Tim Allen’s name definitely attracts a major crowd, the longtime actor credits costar Richard Karn for the new series’ creation.

During an interview with Extra, he revealed that before Last Man Standing took to the airwaves, he’d been working with producer Kate Moss for a precursor show.

“We were coming up with an idea, she and I, of how to support and acknowledge the people that do the things…that fix the things that make the things,” he trailed off. “It’s all the way down.”

Not only does More Power highlight the history of some of American makers’ most popular tools; it also features some of the best makers nationwide.

While Moss and Allen may have coined the idea for a show though, Richard Karn spurred its completion. Of his longtime costar, Tim Allen said, “If it weren’t for Richard, we’d never finish anything…It’s just like Al and Tim Taylor, just kind of farting around.”

Tim Allen Fans Share Love for New Show ‘More Power’

Both Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, both of which feature Tim Allen, were massively successful during their broadcast era. Now, following the History channel premiere of More Power on Wednesday, it seems Tim Allen, as well as costar Richard Karn, have nabbed viewers’ attention once again. So far, audience response to the new series has been overwhelmingly positive.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “MORE POWER has me laughing and smiling ear to ear. Funny and entertaining, and the innovation is fantastic.”

They added, “you can’t beat the Big 3 of [Tim Allen, Richard Karn] & April.”

Another Tim Allen fan shared online, “Ratings to the moon!!”

A third said, “[Tim Allen] making funny faces. Classic Tim! I am so ready!! I am recording the series for my husband. He is all about #MorePower.”

How to Watch ‘More Power’

If you missed the premiere of More Power on Wednesday, don’t fret. Fortunately, Tim Allen and Richard Karn just scraped the surface of the history of tools during the evening debut. Those interested in catching the new History channel show should tune in to the network every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

Altogether, More Power is a 10-part series. Before the series premiere, Tim Allen again spoke very highly of his friend and costar Richard Karn. In a statement, he said, “Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited.”

He further added, “And what better pal to have by my side than Richard Karn?”