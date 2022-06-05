Tim Allen Reacts to ‘Home Improvement’ Reunion Series With Richard Karn ‘More Power’ Getting Premiere Date

If you are looking for a premiere date for the new show starring Tim Allen and his Home Improvement costar Richard Karn, we got you covered. More Power will pop on June 29 on The History Channel. You’ll find Allen giving the announcement a little boost below on his Twitter account. If you didn’t see the preview, then there’s a little look for you as well.

“Hey get this,” Allen says. “Our new series More Power covers how tools have evolved over the years.” When asked in the clip what he would improve about himself by Karn, Allen says, “Why mess with perfection.” Allen and Karn are joined by YouTube star April Wilkerson, who was a part of their show Assembly Required.

Tim Allen Says He, Richard Karn Appreciate People Who Can Solve A Problem

One fan of Tim Allen writes, “This is wonderful to see, it’s a great way to get people to learn about different tools and how to use them and hopefully that can lead to them being able to create or fix things on their own. Love it!!” On the show, the stars will look through the history of tools and they’ll talk about it. Seems like a good fit for this crew. Of course, there will be some show and tell with the tools as well. We get a little view about that in the clip above.

“We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills,” Allen said in a statement about this project. It looks like another fun time with a little twist of “Tool Time” in the show. Nope, it’s not going to be just like Home Improvement but you can harken back to the classic TV show if you want to do so.

A ‘More Power’ Star Puts To Rest Questions About Friendship

While we are talking about Tim Allen and Karn, some people have wondered if these two are friends in real life. Well, the answer is yes. Karn would elaborate in an interview in February with Entertainment Tonight. “I never told you this Tim, but you’re like a brother to me,” Karn said. “I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it are now being able to show their kids something that they can sit all together and watch.”

So many people who grew up watching these two will get to see them again. This is not the first time, obviously, that they’ve been on a TV show since Home Improvement. Much like Allen said about himself, why mess with the perfection of that classic show.