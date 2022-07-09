Tim Allen Reflects on ‘Last Man Standing’ With Emotional Post: ‘Loved This Set So Much’

Don’t mind Tim Allen for being in a nostalgic mood as he shared a picture on Twitter of the set from Last Man Standing. Allen played Mike Baxter on the sitcom that aired on both ABC and Fox. It’s obvious that the setting holds sweet memories for him. In a few words, albeit kind and powerful ones, Allen offers these sentiments.

So much fun, love and material on Last Man Standing. Loved this set so much. pic.twitter.com/NLV252bMqm — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 9, 2022

One fan writes in the comments, “Still watch it every night. Has been my “get comfortable” show for years”. Another one says, “Such a great show! Loved you in it!” Besides Allen, other cast members on Last Man Standing included Nancy Travis, Molly McCook, and Molly Ephraim. The show ran for nine seasons, which is a solid run for a sitcom. These days, Allen remains a fixture on TV.

Tim Allen Offers Some Insights About Being On ‘More Power’

He’s appearing on More Power with his Home Improvement costar Richard Karn and April Wilkerson. Those three have worked together before on Assembly Required. And yes, if you follow Tim Allen on social media, then you know that he’s staying pretty relevant with comments about life on Twitter. Still, his main focus remains on his TV work and stand-up comedy.

Recently, Allen has talked about the trio dynamic that’s showing up on More Power. “She’s very quiet — it’s perfect for a bigmouth like me,” Allen said about Wilkerson in an interview with TV Insider. “And she’s a great teacher. Richard would bring stuff in and look at it very cautiously. And she goes, ‘No, just jump in.’ But all three of us are OK with screwing up.” In the same interview, he also excitedly gives people a preview of one to come. It’s all about magnets.

“Magnets! [The July 13 episode.] I’ve been a freak for magnets since I was a kid,” he said. “Especially rare earth magnets — they’re so damn powerful that they’re dangerous. What’s going on with a piece of metal you find in the ground that’s attracted to other pieces of metal?! An old philosophy major like me gets into the fundamentals.” The focus around More Power happens to be around looking at tools and how they became part of our lives today.

Let’s even call it a look at the evolution of tools. Is it too much of a stretch to see Tim Allen and Karn together on a tool show? They “acted” on one all those years ago on ABC. Yes, Home Improvement is in the world of syndicated TV these days. And it’s still a hoot to see Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor have family and work issues crop up in every episode. But this is the real deal and Allen appears to be having a good time on the History Channel show.