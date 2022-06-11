Tim Allen Remembers His ‘Last Man Standing’ Castmates: ‘That Was a Great Job’

More than a year after his hit TV series “Last Man Standing” officially came to an end, Tim Allen reflects on the show and its cast in a post on Twitter.

“Damn I miss everyone on ‘Last Man Standing,’ that was a great job,” Tim Allen declared. The post features a snapshot of the “Last Man Standing” set.

“Last Man Standing” first premiered on ABC in October 2011. It ran for six seasons on the network before Fox purchased the series. It ran on Fox for its seventh through ninth seasons. The series officially came to an end on May 20, 2021. It followed Tim Allen’s character, Mike Baxter as he maintained his “manliness” in a world that’s increasingly dominated by women in his household. The character had three daughters).

Nancy Travis, Christoph Sanders, Amanda Fuller, and Hector Elizondo starred with Tim Allen throughout the entire series. Meanwhile, Molly Ephraim, Flynn Morrison, and Alexandra Krosney were part of the original show before it was moved to Fox.

Tim Allen Says He Never Had ‘A Bad Day’ on the ‘Last Man Standing’ Set

During a May 2021 interview with Variety, Tim Allen spoke about his time on the “Last Man Standing” set. He also declared how much he loved the series.

“I adored this show, this cast, this crew,” Tim Allen declared. “I never had a bad day on the set, and it isn’t old hat… Of course, all of the actors are still alive and well and we can see each other whenever we want, but I have not fully recovered from how much I adored that world that we created.”

Tim Allen also admitted that he found it difficult to actually shoot the final scenes of the series. “It was horrific for me. I loved that set. All of a sudden, you look around, Ed’s office is gone because ‘they’ve got to do it’ at 6:00 in the afternoon. They just put it in a van and carry it off wherever it goes.”

‘Last Man Standing’ Executive Producer Spoke About the Series’ Final Epsiode

Meanwhile, “Last Man Standing” executive producer Kevin Abbott spoke to the media outlet about the end of the series and how he and fellow executive producer, Matt Berry, thought up the idea for the truck. “I loved it, because it allowed us to tell a story that we would just tell but still leave room for the characters to be able to comment on the show closing, so that it wouldn’t be too sad.”

Berry added that Tim Allen’s Mike managing to get the original bill of sale scene perfect. “There was nothing left for him to do, and then at that point somebody takes it,” Berry said. “At first it’s like we got to get it back. But then the word comes through it’s gone. It’s been disassembled, chop shop, it doesn’t exist and then they have to go through the process of what that means.”