Tim Allen Speaks Out About Being ‘Amazed’ by Industry Professionals He Meets on ‘More Power’

Following the premiere of his new TV series More Power, Tim Allen talks about the industry professionals he has met on the set.

While speaking to TV Insider, Tim Allen spoke about the industry professionals during the first season of More Power. “I will mess with anybody,” Allen explained. “But I would get amazed at the people I was talking to. How did you even learn how to do this?”

Tim Allen then recalled going to a place in Orange County, California that was using heat to end pieces of glass. “You don’t even think about that! Curved buildings, the corner officer…”

When asked if there was anything “super mind-blowing” coming up the show, Tim Allen said, “I’ve been a freak for magnets since I was a kid. Especially rare earth magnets – they’re so damn powerful that they’re dangerous. What’s going on with a piece of metal you find in the ground that’s attracted to other pieces of metal?! An old philosophy major like me gets into the fundamentals.”

As previously reported, More Power is a 10-part series about “passionate projects” for former co-stars and real-life friends, Tim Allen and Richard Karn, as well as YouTube star April Wilkerson. The trio previously hosted Assembly Required. The series is now on the History Channel.

Tim Allen Talks Working With Karn and Wilkerson on ‘More Power’

Also chatting about working with Karn and Wilkerson on More Power, Tim Allen said that Wilkerson is very quiet and that’s perfect for a “bigmouth” like him.

“And she’s a great teacher,” Allen continued. “Richard would bring stuff in and look at it very cautiously. And she goes, ‘No just jump in.’ But all three of us are OK with screwing up.”

Allen then talked about the basketball-dunking contest he and Wilkerson had during More Power’s first episode. “I saw the maze being put together, and I figured out a way I could get in there. They had a hole in it that they didn’t realize. We also get into laser sighting, laser measurements, laser surgery. But I could not get answers to all my questions about military stuff!”

Allen previously issued a statement about his excitement about More Power and what viewers can expect from the new series. “Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited.”

Allen further gushed about working with Karn again. “And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”