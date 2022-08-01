‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Realizes Wardrobe Malfunction After Monday’s Episode

TODAY Show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made headlines recently for their ongoing feud. However, Savannah kept things lighthearted on Monday, posting a hilarious photo to her Instagram story.

In the picture, Savannah takes a selfie of the outfit she wore on-air on Monday morning. In the selfie, she writes, “realizing you wore your shirt backwards all morning #Monday.” In the next story, the host posts a picture of her on set laughing. In the caption to the pic, she writes, “In happier times, before I realized my shirt was backwards.”

In the other posts on her Instagram story, she talks about how today is the first day of August. She also posted a series of selfies with TODAY show fans.

However, there has been plenty of on-air tension lately between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

On July 15th’s episode, Savannah and Hoda teamed up for a cooking segment in the kitchen with author Elizabeth Heiskell. As Savannah was mixing a salad, Hoda walked over to the table and asked: “Wait—are we done?”

Savannah replied, “Yea that’s it. Moving on. We’ll just move on, we don’t have time for all that. She waved her hand in front of Hoda and cut off the conversation, dismissing her.

Viewers could hear Hoda nervously laughing in the background. A close-up of the camera showed Savannah continuing to mix the salad. Later, Savannah posted on Instagram sharing an image of the phrase “I’m Not Sorry.”

Their feud seemed to continue on July 18th’s episode, when they welcomed Lizzo as a musical guest. At one point, Hoda grabbed Lizzo’s hand during the live performance and left Savannah standing there.

Savannah Guthrie Says She Supports Hoda Kotb

During a recent interview, Savannah Guthrie stated that she supports her TODAY show co-host.

When asked about Kotb replacing Matt Lauer in 2017 over his inappropriate sexual behavior, Guthrie lauded her co-host. “All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn’t reached down and grabbed my hand,” Guthrie said while remembering Lauer’s removal from the show.

“I will always say she saved the show full stop,” Guthrie continued. “And holding hands with her and being like, ‘We’re going to do this together,’ meant everything to me. I don’t think I had the confidence by myself.”

When speaking about her “female partnership” with Kotb, Guthrie added, “It’s wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.”

However, it remains to be seen whether those kind words were truly meant, especially since their feud has picked up in recent months. A source close to the show recently said that while the co-hosts remain cordial onscreen, they are contentious off-screen. Apparently, their feud stems from creative differences concerning the show. Guthrie views herself as a “real news persona” while Kotb apparently sees herself more as a fun, morning-show kind of anchor.