‘TODAY’ Show’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Finally Reunite on Monday’s Show

Weeks ago, rumors emerged that TODAY Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie locked in a heated behind-the-scenes feud. And, on occasion, that alleged feud appeared to spill onto the morning talk show’s broadcast, with fans citing eye-rolling, verbal interruptions, and more on both women’s parts. However, recently, the duo reunited on screens, and it appears that after a summer spent with their families, the TODAY Show cohosts are ready to tackle a new week of reporting.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Spent the Summer Taking Turns with Family

Per HELLO! magazine, Monday morning’s broadcast of the TODAY Show finally saw both Kotb and Guthrie occupying the hosts’ chairs together after weeks spent with various guest stars filling in. The duo’s alternating absences have definitely shaken things up for fans, considering that they lead the morning talk show. As we’ve seen in the past, it’s typically rare for these seemingly regular occurrences to happen. That said, the outlet pointed out that both Guthrie and Kotb have young children. And so, it was important for both women to spend time with their kids before they embarked on a new school year.

Per the outlet, Hoda Kotb is a devoted mother of two, boasting daughters Haley and Hope who she shares with her ex, Joel Schiffman. Savannah Guthrie also has two children of her own, Vale and Charles, whom she shares with her husband Michael Feldman.

As full-time working moms, both TODAY Show cohosts have supported each other in the past in both professional and personal matters. Previously, Hoda Kotb spoke out about the hardships she endures outside of the TODAY Show and the way Savannah Guthrie makes her feel less “alone.”

“I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did,” the 58-year-old mom and TV star said. “And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don’t want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She’ll say, ‘That was my Wednesday,’ [and] it makes you feel less alone.”

‘TODAY Show’ Denies Savannah Guthrie’s Recent Late Arrival Was Intentional

Last week, Savannah Guthrie had a rough morning, rolling onto the TODAY Show set 20 minutes before she took to the air. Fortunately, she arrived with enough time for the show’s makeup team to work their magic, with Guthrie at the helm of the morning broadcast. However, among talk regarding her feud with Hoda Kotb, some fans believe the debacle was intentional. As those rumors spread online and into the media, TODAY Show executives have spoken out, claiming Guthrie’s late arrival was not purposeful.

In addressing a PageSix article that painted Guthrie as catty and self-absorbed, NBC said, “Everything in this story is demonstrably false. [Savannah Guthrie] was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. She keeps her phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ overnight, aside from a small group of people who can reach her. Her driver tried to call her, but he is not in the group who could reach her. So she didn’t wake up. When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in.”