‘TODAY Show’ Denies Rumors That Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama

When Today Show host Savannah Guthrie nearly missed appearing on screen this past Thursday, the internet went abuzz with rumors that the incident was a planned attempt to gain control amid her feud with Hota Kotb. And now, an NBC spokesperson is setting things straight.

The headlines began after Guthrie shared an Instagram post on August 11th that said she had slept in and arrived to work with only 20 minutes to spare. While her morning was chaotic, her team managed to prepare her just in time to go live. And all was well in the end.

That same day, Page Six released a story citing several TV Insiders that claimed her excuse wasn’t plausible. And they accused Guthrie of being a journalistic diva who was trying to make a point to the Today Show. After the article gained traction, NBC came to her defense and released a statement that denied all the allegations.

“Everything in this story is demonstrably false. Savannah overslept, plain and simple,” it reads. “She was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. She keeps her phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ overnight, aside from a small group of people who can reach her. Her driver tried to call her, but he is not in the group who could reach her. So she didn’t wake up. When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in.”

TV Insiders Say Savannah Guthrie is Trying to Show ‘TODAY Show’ That She is ‘the Boss’

In the mentioned article, one insider shared that Guthrie “is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her.” They further claimed that if she goes missing, “NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is.”

“There is always a morning meeting ahead of the show,” a second source added. “And if she isn’t there at that point, we’re talking about staff in hysterics and someone being called to break down her door.”

The sources also wrote that Guthrie’s jealousy is fueling the so-called feud. Kotb is loved by the fans, and Guthrie can’t understand why. But despite the massive following that the feud has gandered, neither of the stars has verified its truth. In fact, they’ve discreetly tried to prove a genuine friendship with kind posts about each other on their respective Instagram pages.

However, Libby Leist, SVP of the Today Show, has gone on the record to say that the feud is false and completely based on lies.

“Savannah and Hoda together guided the TODAY show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire TODAY show staff when it was needed most. And they are each other’s biggest supporters. These two women have achieved so much together, ” she told Page Six. “In 2022, that should be the focus — not a made-up ‘catfight’ manufactured for clickbait.”