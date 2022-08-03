‘TODAY Show’: Did Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Subtly Respond To Rumored Feud?

While the Today Show reports on breaking news, interviews political figures like former President Donald Trump, and partakes in fun games, over the last few months, a feud formed. Fans of the morning show noticed that two of the hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie might not like each other that much. Although the two never went public about their feelings, a recent taping had a slight change.

During the panel discussion on Tuesday’s show, all the hosts sported fabulous smiles. The hosts included Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie. While not unusual, both Kotb and Guthrie sat next to each other. For fans who regularly watch, the pair usually sit opposite of each other. Again, this isn’t evidence that there was a feud, but given the change, many viewers took note.

Fans Of The Today Show Voice Their Frustration On Twitter

On Monday, the day before the change, fans shared their disdain for both hosts on the Today Show. Tweets included,

“What’s up with the eat s*** looks on @hodakotb face and side eyes at @SavannahGuthrie?”

“Not really sure what the issue is with Hoda & Savannah but you ladies are adults, not squabbling children.

“Get back to the normal Today family vibe or I’m switching to GMA-you ladies are better than what is coming through on TV!”

“Why are Savannah and Hoda scowling so much today?”

“Their faces are pinched looking, and they are not their usual [cheery] selves.”

The tweets above again are no admission to an actual feud taking place on the Today Show, but an insider gave some insight on what is happening. “Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot.”

Insider Gives Information On What Is Happening Behind The Scenes

The insider continued, suggesting that Savannah “thinks of herself as a real news person. Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president.”

For those who might not know, Hoda’s cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, is the daughter of former President George W. Bush. The same insider claimed that Jenna played both sides when it came to the supposed feud on the Today Show.

No matter who started it, fans of the Today Show sought to blame Savannah for the bad vibes seen on the show. More than once, viewers warned of a boycott unless Savannah worked to change her attitude towards her cohost and even some guests. Describing her attitude as “rude”, fans called for her replacement, hoping to sustain the casual feel of the show.