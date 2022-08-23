‘TODAY Show’ Fans Call Out Show For Always Putting One Co-Host in the Background

Fans of the Today Show are slamming the morning TV show for a perceived disrespect for co-host Sheinelle Jones. During a recent segment where the hosts took part in some “jazzercise”, Savannah Guthrie was featured front and center in the segment. However, Jones was notably placed behind the instructor almost entirely out of view from the camera.

Much of the segment focused on Guthrie’s famous clumsiness. She notably rolled her ankle during the exercise which did lead to a minor but painful injury. But fans were quick to point out that perhaps the producers should have switched Jones to the front based on her excellent form.

Fans noted their confusion with comments on Twitter. “Maybe Sheinelle should’ve taken the front instead?” said one user.

“Sheinelle was better, definitely should’ve been in front!!” said another user pointing out Jones’s more successful jazzercising.

The sentiment was echoed throughout Twitter. “Always sticking Sheinelle in the background, she was on point,” said another fan. “Sheinelle needs to be front and center!” proclaimed another.

Is Savannah Guthrie the “New Boss” of the Today Show?

Guthrie has been notably absent from the show this week. Reportedly, she and her family took a “mini-vacation.” Just earlier today, she shared a quick look at a waterpark adventure she took her kids on.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, Savannah Guthrie spoke about how she manages to juggle her work and home life.

“I don’t know what balance is,” Guthrie said. “Sometimes you’re out of whack – and sometimes you have a good day. I don’t even think in those terms. My family is my priority – it’s not even a close call – but I have a job that I just love. And so I try to do both to the best of my ability.”

As she spoke about the key parenting takeaway in her life, Savannah Guthrie revealed her ambitions for her children. “I want my kids, particularly my little girl, to have a positive body image. I say all the right words, but I’m not sure that’s what she sees every day.”

Guthrie’s recent absence comes off the heels of many reports claiming that she and co-host Hoda Kotb are feuding behind the scenes.

Back in June, a source from inside the show shared the story that Hoda and Guthrie secretly cannot stand each other. “Savannah is the boss,” the source explained. “After Matty Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings weren’t up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot.”

Multiple reports claim Guthrie is looking to assert herself as the “real boss” of the Today Show. “Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job,” the source stated. “Which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president.”