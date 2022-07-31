‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit

After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers.

On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend with a moving video. The reel highlighted the journalists’ remarkable nearly three decades at NBC. The video featured some of Pete Williams most breaking news stories, as well as comments from coworkers including TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Following the video, Pete Williams had a sparkling wine toast. He was joined by Savannah, her TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb, and other coworkers. “I’m just so proud to have been part of his organization,” an emotional Pete stated. “I grew up watching David Brinkley and Chet Huntley back when I was growing up in Wyoming,” he continued. “And the thought of being part of this organization for 29 years is just a dream come true. I’m just so proud.”

Many TODAY fans were caught off guard by the retirement

Fans were disappointed to learn that Pete Williams would no longer be a part of the show. Many fans posted their thoughts on Twitter about his retirement from TODAY. “Hey Pete, you are not allowed to retire! We need you… we love you… we trust you! Don’t leave us,” one fan pleaded. “Pete, you’re too young to retire! I, along with millions of others will miss you terribly. Enjoy whatever you do next, and hope to see you again,” tweeted another.

“Pete, a job well done, sir. You will be sorely missed and it will take some time to get used to your replacement. You’re a true pro. Here’s a photo of me watching Lester Holt right now,” said a third TODAY fan. They posted this along with a sobbing gif. Another fan was caught completely off guard. “No one told me that Pete is retiring! One of the best journalists to date!!” they tweeted. “A true legend,” a final fan summed up.

Prior to joining the CNN news crew, Pete Williams was a reporter and news director at KTWO-TV and radio in Casper, Wyoming, from 1974 to 1985. Before returning to his reporting roots, Williams worked as a Pentagon spokesperson under George H.W. Bush before resuming his news career.

His most significant coverage has been the September 11th terrorist attacks, as well as the Boston Marathon bombing. In addition, he has covered major issues such as same-sex marriage legalization and the overturn of 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision.

When TODAY’s Hoda asked him what he’ll do next, Pete Williams retorted with a funny answer. “Turn the alarm off and go back to sleep,” he quipped.