‘TODAY Show’ Fans Have a Lot to Say About Savannah Guthrie Jazzercising on Live TV

People have had a lot to say about TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie over the last few weeks, however, this time, it’s not her reported feud with talk show cohost Hoda Kotb that they’re talking about. A recent broadcast of the TODAY Show saw Guthrie partaking in an upbeat jazzercise segment and fans are absolutely loving it. Check out the dance clip below.

Shedding her usual business casual attire for a pair of floral workout leggings, a black and gray tank top, and bright red sneakers, Savannah Guthrie tied her back in a ponytail and got down to business. The clip sees her following along with the instructor’s moves and while the TODAY Show host is, at times, a moment behind, she manages to keep up pretty well. Fans, loving this side of the morning talk show host, shared their love in the comments.

“Love it,” one fan commented, with a heart-eyed emoji. “I was doing something like this at the gym this morning.”

Another TODAY Show viewer said, “Ms. Savannah you are so dang rockin!!!! …Proud of all Jazzercisers!!!!”

A third fan spoke to the serious workout that jazzercise delivers. They added, “I’ve been jazzercising for 22 years! …Never stopped even thru a pandemic! It is most definitely a workout!”

Savannah Guthrie Late For ‘TODAY Show’ Broadcast, Network Speaks Out

Before Savannah Guthrie saw major love on Instagram for her morning jazzercise routine, she caught flack from fans and TV insiders alike when she woke up late for work last week and arrived at the TODAY Show set just 20 minutes before it was set to air.

While everyone has rough days, her late arrival amid her apparent feud with Hoda Kotb had many viewers believing she came late to the set on purpose. One TV insider said it was to remind the show’s cast and crew “who’s boss.” As those rumors spread, NBC finally spoke out about the mishap. And they vehemently insist there was nothing intentional about the TODAY Show host’s tardiness.

In addressing a PageSix article about the mishap, NBC said, “Everything in this story is demonstrably false. Savannah overslept, plain and simple.”

The network further explained, “She was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. She keeps her phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ overnight, aside from a small group of people who can reach her. Her driver tried to call her, but he is not in the group who could reach her. So she didn’t wake up. When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in.”

Per the PageSix, an insider said of the TODAY Show host’s late arrival, “There is always a morning meeting ahead of the show. And if [Savannah] isn’t there at that point, we’re talking about staff in hysterics and someone being called to break down her door.”