‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep

Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.

“This is not okay. She blatantly ignored his ‘no,’ violating his personal space and repeatedly touching him,” author Adrienne Lawrence, who also is the host of The Young Turks’ Overruled, said via Twitter, according to the International Business Times. “Jenna Bush needs a suspension, at minimum.” Another fan wrote, “Jenna Bush was way too handsy with @HodaAndJenna contributor, Justin Sylvester. This is the daughter of a former president sexually harassing her coworker in the workplace, on TV. She should be suspended or fired. Full stop!”

Another comment follows up from this person who said, “Damn! What was going on here with Jenna Bush and the way she just felt entitled to invade her Black co-host’s body.” This TODAY Show viewer wrote, “She just wouldn’t stop. Some people just don’t like to be touched. Anyway, if a man did that to a woman, he’d be fired. Cancel Jenna Bush Hager.”

For his part, Sylvester would clear the air about the incident. Regular viewers know that Sylvester is a contributor and sometimes host on there. “People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth,” Sylvester said in a video that appeared on Friday, according to a PopCulture report. “What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.”

Oh, Sylvester also had some kind words to say about Bush Hager, too. “That girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people that I’ve ever met,” he said. Sylvester added that he “hates that people are taking [the moment] out of context.” Needless to say, fans were not going to let this moment go without making their feelings known. Will this all die down now that Sylvester has spoken? We don’t know. TODAY Show fans are some of the most loyal as far as television viewers go. We’ll be watching to see if this whole thing dies down once and for all. In the meantime, look for Hager Bush to continue being a vital part of the morning program.