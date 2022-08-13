‘TODAY Show’ Fans Reveal Whether They Are On Team Savannah Or Team Hoda Amid Feud

For months, multiple sources have suggested TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been feuding behind the scenes of the morning talk show. And then ahead of Thursday morning’s broadcast of the hit TV show, Savannah Guthrie revealed she arrived to the set just 20 minutes before she was scheduled to take to the air. Days following the incident, multiple sources suggested Guthrie intentionally showed up late to remind NBC “who’s boss.” Now, as the feud ensues, TODAY Show fans have revealed whether they’re on Team Savannah or Team Hoda.

According to The U.S. Sun, the majority of audience members have sided with Hoda Kotb, with more than a few fans labeling Guthrie’s behavior, especially lately, “fake and rude.” This past week especially, fans have been clamoring for Hoda Kotb’s return as the 58-year-old personality has been away celebrating her birthday. In addition, other fans have been hoping and wishing for Savannah Guthrie’s absences, claiming the show runs smoother when the 50-year-old star is not there.

Taking to social media, one TODAY Show fan vented, “NBC better get their act together about the TODAY co-hosts. I’m weary of the fake, let-me-talk-over-you-and-get-the-last-word SG,” referring to Savannah Guthrie.

Another view lamented, “I miss [Hoda Kotb’s] humanity and kindness.”

One other TODAY Show fan shared, “Team Hoda! I only watch because of you Miss Hoda.”

Hoda Kotb Pines For Former ‘TODAY Show’ Cohost Kathie Lee Gifford

Hoda Kotb celebrated her 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 9th and in honor of her friend and former TODAY Show cohost’s special day, Kathie Lee Gifford took to Twitter to celebrate the 58-year-old.

“Sending love and deepest affection to my beloved [Hoda Kotb] on her birthday,” the former TODAY Show cohost wrote. “Missing her everyday.”

Upon seeing her friend’s special tribute on Twitter, Kotb wrote in the comments, “Miss you too Kath.”

Since leaving the TODAY Show, Kathie Lee Gifford has taken up a multitude of projects, writing movies, songs, and books. Fans, recalling the close friendship Kotb and Gifford shared on and off the screen of the TODAY Show, lamented the latter’s departure all over again, especially among the reported feud Kotb is currently enduring with Savannah Guthrie.

“Wish Kathy was back with you!” one TODAY Show fan wrote to Hoda Kotb, warning her two “watch out” for her other two coworkers. Another fan said of Hoda Kotb specifically, “Love you so much because you are so real.”

A third TODAY Show fan commented beneath Gifford’s post, “The show is not what it used to be. I miss you Kathy [sic] Lee!”

In addition to Kathy Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb’s apparent nemesis, Savannah Guthrie, also wished Hoda Kotb a happy birthday on social media, writing that the elder host was their “sunshine,” further emphasizing the awkwardness the two cohosts have been experiencing on screens lately.