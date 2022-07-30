‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show.

According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.

During the segment, Guthrie and Kotb seemed pretty off-balance with one another. Kotb would laugh nervously throughout the interview with Heiskell while Guthrie would repeatedly say she wanted to keep “moving on.”

Fans shared their thoughts after the awkward interview. “They both need to be fired,” one fan said about the situation between the two co-hosts. “Not all of it is Savannah’s fault. Innocent [Hoda] showing her true colors too.”

Another fan also agreed that both co-hosts should be fired due to both of their behaviors. “Hoda or Savannah? Which one should STAY on the ‘TODAY Show’? Neither one!”

‘TODAY Show’ Co-Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reportedly Can’t Stand Each Other

A source close to the morning talk show revealed to The Sun that despite their past positive chemistry, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb actually can’t stand each other. “Savannah is the boss,” the source stated. “After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network.”

The source also said that Kotb actually maneuvered Guthrie and got the spot. The duo seems to have a different approach to stories, with Guthrie considering herself more of a “real news person” while Kotb is “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

“Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job,” the source continued. “Which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father [George W. Bush] was president.”

The insider went on to say that Bush Hager has actually been playing both sides between the “TODAY Show” co-hosts in the situation. “Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they ice Hoda out. Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience – no one works people better than Jenna. She’s a master at playing the game.”

However, Guthrie recently spoke kindly about her “TODAY Show” co-host during a recent interview. “I will always say [Kotb] saved the show full stop,” Guthrie contained. She then opened up about the bond the duo has. “And holding hands with her and being like, ‘We’re going to do this together,’ meant everything to me. I don’t think I had the confidence by myself.”