‘TODAY Show’ Fans Worry Hoda Kotb is Leaving Show After Sharing Cryptic Post

Several days ago, TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb took to Instagram with a sweet photo of herself and her fellow host Savannah Guthrie embracing during a previous broadcast. While the post seemingly denies any rumors about the duo’s reported feud, Kotb’s caption has fans of the morning talk show worried about something else entirely. The TV personality’s caption seems to hint, for many fans, that she might just be leaving the show. Check it out.

“Just because,” the TODAY Show host wrote. And, without any context at all, she also wrote, “thank you!!! It was absolutely perfect!!”

Many TODAY Show fans took to the comments to praise the duo’s friendship while others congratulated them for rising above the ongoing gossip. However, other fans became concerned that Hoda Kotb’s cryptic post signifies that she intends to leave the talk show.

“Is Hoda leaving?” one fan asked. A second remarked, “This looks like a hidden goodbye message?”

So far, HELLO! magazine states there is zero evidence suggesting Hoda Kotb is departing the TODAY Show. In addition, the outlet states many more fans were focused on the hosts’ close friendship than they were on Kotb’s more than unlikely departure.

Following Hoda Kotb’s recent post, she reunited on the set of the TODAY Show with Savannah Guthrie after the two spent all summer taking turns with brief hiatuses.

Hoda Kotb is Considering Adopting Again

Outside of work on the TODAY Show, Hoda Kotb is a dedicated mom, boasting two daughters, Haley and Hope. Per this American Entertainment article, Hoda Kotb adopted her second daughter Hope three years ago and shares both girls with her ex, Joel Schiffman. Now, while the TV personality is kept busy on the NBC morning talk show, the host has nevertheless revealed she might just adopt another child again soon.

In speaking about a potential third child, the TODAY Show host said, “It’s definitely in the universe for me…I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart’s breaking.”

Kotb further spoke about the significance of adoption both on her part and that of the child.

“I know if we could invite them into our home just what that would mean,” she continued. “Not just for the child, but for us.”

In considering adoption again, Hoda Kotb also spoke about some of the hardships she endures as a mother and what it means to her to be able to work through some of those hardships.

Of Haley and Hope, Kotb said at the time of the interview, “They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them. And in that moment I was just thinking to myself, ‘I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.’ It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that’s just right for me.”