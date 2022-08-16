‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Says She Might Adopt Again

Just a little over three years after adopting her second daughter, Hope, TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb says she’s considering adopting again.

The morning TV talk show host spoke to PEOPLE about raising her adopted daughters, Haley and Hope, after she turned 50. “I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister,” Kotb explained. “I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, ‘Hey, guess what? You’re actually going to have a whole other family.’ It still surprises me!”

Hoda Kotb then said it delight her to know that she has Haley and Hope now. “They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them,” Kotb shared. “And in that moment I was just thinking to myself, ‘I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.’ It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that’s just right for me.”

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb spoke about how her plans to adopt a third child was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the plan isn’t necessarily on the back burner.

“It’s definitely in the universe for me,” Hoda Kotb explained. “ fellow like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart’s breaking. I’m like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us.”

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her ‘Romantic Future’ Months After Split With Ex Joel Schiffman

Along with discussing her future adoption plans, Hoda Kotb opened up about her romantic future. The TODAY Show star broke up with her ex Joel Schiffman earlier this year after putting their wedding plans on hold three times.

“I’ve had past loves, and I feel like I’ll have future loves,” Hoda Kotb shared. “Once you know who you are all the way, then love can come in. You know how people say the older you get, the more you know who you are? I think someone who meets me now will meet me for real.”

Hoda Kotb says she doesn’t regret one thing about her relationship with Schiffman, who she was with from 2013 to the beginning of 2022. “I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him. And it’s because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That’s not something I love to admit, but it’s true.”