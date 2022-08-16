‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Reveals How She Co-Parents With Ex Joel Schiffman

Just a little over six months after announcing she split from her former partner Joel Schiffman, TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb reveals how she and her ex are co-parenting.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Hoda Kotb shared details about her daily schedule with her daughters Haley and Hope. “Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note,” she explained. I draw cartoons and then I hide it so they see it before they go to school. Then a lot of the time I’m done with work and can pick them up in the afternoon. We’re eating dinner at 5, in the bath by 6, drying off at 6:30, in the room singing all their songs. It’s over, lights out, click, at 7.”

Hoda Kotb goes on to say that she’s usually in bed by 7:30 because she has to wake up at 3 a.m. the next day. “I don’t know what I’m going to do when they’re teenagers, but I’ve been digging this weird time for us. I’m on a child’s schedule!”

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb spoke about how she and her ex Schiffman have it down when it comes to co-parenting their daughters. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

The former couple also deals with schedule changes. They also have two nannies and open communication with each other. “‘Does that work for you?’ ‘Do you need me to change that?’ We’re very open about fixing things so that everybody’s needs are being met. He’s a great dad – but I also know I’m on the right road.”

Hoda Kotb Says ‘Sometimes Relationships Evolve’ While Speaking About Her Split With Joel Schiffman

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb opens up about calling off her engagement with Joel Schiffman. The couple was together from 2013 to early 2022. Although they pulled through the COVID-19 pandemic together, they ended up canceling their wedding after changing plans three times.

“Sometimes relationships evolve,” Hoda Kotb said about the relationship. She then said sometimes nice people can go their separate ways. “Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that’s okay. I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here.”

Hoda Kotb said that while the relationship didn’t work out, she still has Haley and Hope with Schiffman. “And it’s because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That’s not something I love to admit, but it’s true.”