‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Seemingly Shuts Down Rumors of Feud With Savannah Guthrie With New Pic

With rumors still spreading about a TODAY Show spat between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kotb shared a photo on Saturday. It looks like Kotb is giving Guthrie a big hug in this snap. Maybe this will put those nasty rumors to rest once and for all. As you may know, the scuttlebutt has been running rampant about these two.

Kotb wrote, “Just because– and thank you! It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox”. Guthrie also has been busy posting photos of the two of them together. So, Kotb recently celebrated her 58th birthday. Savannah would go on Instagram and put up some sweet snaps. Guthrie wrote in the caption, “She is our sunshine. Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!!!”

Fans Come Out In Support Of ‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb

We’re not quite through with some comments on Hoda’s photo from a busy Saturday. Fellow TODAY Show host Jenna Bush Hager commented, “Love you both!” followed by some heart emojis. The TODAY Show official account on Instagram posted five big-eyed loving emojis in the comments section, too.

Other fans would follow with comments pertaining to the persistent rumors. One wrote, “Sick of the rumors.” Another one said, “I hope the crab apples who keep these rumors going about the feud will drop it”. Another one wrote, “Hate the rumors you two are not getting along. Just don’t believe it!” We do not have a solid word about Kotb leaving the famed NBC morning program. It might be a story of much ado about nothing, but the rumors still swirl around. Maybe some people have too much time on their hands. Who knows? But this photo, combined with the recent ones from Guthrie herself, would tend to make one believe that the rumors can be put to rest.

Bush Hager herself had some birthday wishes for Kotb. She wrote on Instagram, “May we all roll with life the way this bright light does. Hoda Kotb happiest birthday – how we love you.” It does appear that love is all around on the TODAY Show set when it comes to Kotb. Now, we did get a Hoda response here. She wrote, “Jbh!!!! No one like you. Rock on!” Don’t look for the TODAY Show to go anywhere as it has been a staple on TV since the 1950s. Did you know that the show has a classic TV connection? Florence Henderson of The Brady Bunch worked on this NBC talk show. She not only would sometimes host different segments but she would help in on-screen live commercials. Of course, Willard Scott made his home there for many years, too.