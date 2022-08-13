‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Spends ‘Beach Day’ with Fellow Cohost Amid Feud with Savannah Guthrie

The drama between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie may be heating up in Studio 1A. But Kotb didn’t let that bother her as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway with her fellow TODAY Show co-host, Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb was missing from her NBC first hour duties last week because she and Hager were on a beachside vacation with Today’s executive producer, Talia Parkinson-Jones, and all of their children. While the fan-favorite anchor took a break from social media during her trip, she made a point to highlight her favorite memories on Instagram on Friday.

“Little fun in the sun! @jennabhager @taliaparkinson, ” she wrote alongside a series of three photos.

In the first picture, Kotb, Hager, and Parkinson-Jones posed in front of a lavish rental home with Kotb’s two daughters and Hager and Parkinson-Jones’ son.

In the second snapshot, Hager and Parkin-Jones smile for the camera as they take their bikes for a ride in town. And the final picture shows Hager’s son all smiles while he stretches out on the sandy beach.

“That was a blast,” Hager commented. “Love my ladies and their babies. More of this, pls!”

The group—and Kotb’s extended family—headed to the tropical spot to celebrate Hoda Kotb’s 58th birthday, which was on Tuesday, August 9th.

Savannah Guthrie a ‘Today Show’ While Hoda Kotb Rang in Her 58th Birthday

Meanwhile, back in New York, the Today Show had a rough time managing the rumored Guthrie-Kotb feud. On Thursday, while Kotb was still on vacation, the broadcast had some unfortunate issues when Guthrie was a no-show for work.

According to an Instagram post, Guthrie had overslept and made it to work with only 20 minutes to spare. Normally, the host arrives at 4 am to prepare for the day. So she didn’t have time to make it on stage.

Because of Guthrie’s post, fans didn’t assume that the missed episode connected to the Today Show drama. And several people commented that her chaotic morning made her “human.” But TV insiders looked deeper into the incident. And they theorized that she purposely “slept in” to prove to the producers that she’s in charge.

“She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her,” one insider shared with Page Six. “When Savannah doesn’t show up for work, the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is.”

“There is always a morning meeting ahead of the show,” they continued. “And if she isn’t there at that point, we’re talking about staff in hysterics and someone being called to break down her door.”