‘TODAY Show’: Hoda Kotb Stand-In Speaks Out About Jenna Bush Hager Drama

He’s been a stand-in host on TODAY Show since 2019, and now Justin Sylvester is opening up about the “dramatic” on-air moment with Jenna Bush Hager.

As previously reported, the TODAY Show co-hosts were participating in a cooking segment with chef Andy Baraghani when Bush Hager got a little too close to Sylvester. He eventually had to push Bush Hager in order for her to step away from him.

TODAY Show fans definitely noticed the situation and quickly took to social media to gossip about it. “Jenna Bush was way too handsy with @HodaAndJenna contributor, Justin Sylvester,” a fan wrote. “This is the daughter of a former President sexually harassing her coworker in the workplace, on TV. She should be suspended or fired. Full stop!”

Although the morning show fans quickly took the TODAY Show stand-in host’s side in the situation, Sylvester stated that there is absolutely no bad blood between them. “People thought that she was invading my space,” Sylvester declared in a video on social media. “And that’s actually not the truth. What we were doing was – we were both flirting – well, I was flirting with the chef because he was cute. And I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef and people took it the wrong way.”

Sylvester also praised the TODAY Show co-host for championing for him and described her as one of the nicest, most welcoming people he’s ever met. “They’re so good to me,” he said about Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. “Jenna is awesome and she was a big champion of mine, still is. And, you know, I like her. I hate that people are taking it out of context.”

‘Today Show’ Jenna Bush Hager Prepares For New Film Project

Meanwhile, Today Show co-host Jenna Hager Bush is now working on a new TV adaptation of Jamie Ford’s best-selling novel The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.

As reported earlier this week, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy follows Dorothy Moy. She finds herself having to confront her past when her five-year-old daughter exhibits the behavior she once had. This means that Moy’s young daughter is remembering things from the lives of their ancestors.

The project’s statement reads, “Fearing that her child is to endure the same debilitating depression that has marker her own life, Dorothy seeks radical help. Through an experimental treatment designed to mitigate inherited trauma, Dorothy intimately connects with past generations of women in her family. As painful recollections affect her present life, Dorothy discovers that trauma isn’t the only thing she’s inherited. A stranger is searching for her in each time period. A stranger who’s loved her through all of her genetic memories.”