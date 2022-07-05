‘Today’ Show Host Al Roker Celebrates Momentous Family Milestone

Al Roker, the weather anchor of the popular Today show on NBC, celebrated a huge family milestone recently. He took to Instagram to share the good news.

Roker, who is married to ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, congratulated their son Nick Roker on graduating high school. Nick has already been accepted to multiple schools, per his father’s Instagram.

“And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the @aaronschool,” Roker wrote on his Instagram. “We are sooo proud of this young man.” The Aaron School is a private special education school in New York City.

Nick is on the autism spectrum. Al Roker opened up about the unique challenges Nick faces in a 2016 essay for Guideposts.

Roker said the labels “can be frustrating,” and “they don’t begin to describe who Nick really is.” Roker said activities such as taekwondo and roles the St. James Episcopal Church’s worship team improved his confidence. Recently, Roker posted a video of Nick’s speaking at his church.

“Today, I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school. I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all A’s on my report card,” Nick says, according to PEOPLE. “It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven’t all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James.”

Nick’s mother, Deborah Roberts, shared other photos from Nick’s graduation party. “What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude! Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!” she writes.

Al Roker’s Tight-Knit Family

Roker frequently talks about his son. Recently, he did during the June 22 Today episode, speaking of how proud they are of Nick.

“It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work and I’m just so very proud of this young man,” Roker said according to PEOPLE. “Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion’s share of the work.”

Including Nicholas, 19, Al Roker has three other children. He has a daughter named Leila, 23 and an adopted son named Courtney, 35. He and his wife are very close: they recently vacationed in Paris for their anniversary.

Additionally, Roker does charity work through the Ronald McDonald House. He sits on their celebrity board: Friends of RMHC. In November 2020, he revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis. He underwent successful surgery shortly thereafter. He made a full recovery.

Roker has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows as himself. His appearances include Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, and the 2016 film Ghostbusters.

Roker has also made guest appearances on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! The iconic meteorologist celebrated his 40th anniversary with NBC in 2018.