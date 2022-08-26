‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker and Wife Drop Off Son Nick at College

On Thursday (August 25th), TODAY Show star Al Poker took to his Instagram account to share snapshots of his and Deborah Roberts’ son Nick heading off to college.

In the post, the long-time TODAY Show co-host opened up about his son Nick’s adventure to become a college student. “I guess this is happening,” the TV personality declared. “Taking the last one to college. So proud of one [Nick Roker].”

The TODAY Show co-host’s wife also shared a picture of the family together. “Wednesday wonder,” she wrote. The ABC News correspondent also shared this moment comes just after all the dreaming, discipline, and prayers. “His moment to soar has come. I’m not crying. I promise. Pride doesn’t even begin to describe this day Nick Roker. The journey continues.”

Nick is Roker and Roberts’ second and youngest child. The couple also shares a daughter, Leila. The TODAY Show host has daughter Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell.

The TODAY Show star spoke about raising Nick, who has special needs. “Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet. But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”

Roker then said that his son was put through a slew of tests when he was three years old. “Was it cerebral palsy? Autism? Maybe it was a processing disorder. Now that he’s 17, I can tell you that, yes, he’s somewhere on the spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive. But those labels can be frustrating; they don’t being to describe who Nick really is.”

‘TODAY Show’ Host’s Wife Gushes About Their Son Being Accepted to Two Colleges

Entertainment Tonight reports that during her guest co-hosting on The View, Roberts revealed that Nick was accepted into two colleges.

“I’m trying to talk about it without crying,” the TODAY Show host’s wife gushed. “Because many of you know that we have been on a journey with our son, Nick, has been over his lifetime, dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities but he has accomplished so many things.”

Roberts also said that Nick has overcome so much over the years. “He’s gotten a black belt in taekwondo, he swam competitively, he trained for the marathon, although he changed his mind. He just got accepted into college!”

As the audience applauded Nick’s accomplishments, the teen was seen in a video revealing the college acceptance news to his parents. In the video, the TODAY Show star asks his son if he’s excited about his new adventure. The teen replied, “Yes! I’m excited!”