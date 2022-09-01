‘TODAY Show’ Host Carson Daly Recovering After Second Back Surgery in Three Months

Carson Daly is recovering after having his second back surgery in three months. The 48-year-old host of the TODAY Show and The Voice posted the news of his procedure on Instagram. Check out the update below.

“On Tuesday morning, I underwent successful ALIF back surgery (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) at L5 S1. It’s the same surgery my SoCal junior golfing buddy Tiger Woods had in 2017. We’re basically the same person. I want to thank Andrew Hecht and his incredible team at Mount Sinai for all the selfless miracles they perform daily for so many in need. I’m very grateful. Next up, the road to recovery. Also like Tiger, I plan on winning the Master’s in exactly 2 yrs,” he captioned the post.

The two photos Carson Daly showed with the golfing legend were throwbacks to his days on MTV’s Total Request Live.

He received plenty of well-wishes from friends.

“On the road to recovered!” replied radio host Peter Rosenberg.

Carson Daly has a busy fall ahead, so here’s wishing him a speedy recovery so he can get after it. In addition to his duties hosting the TODAY Show, the 22nd season of The Voice debuts on September 19. And he and his pal Blake Shelton are teaming up for a new show on USA called Barmageddon. The show will feature the duo having drinks with good friends at Blake’s bar, Ole Red, in Nashville.

“I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red,” Shelton said of the new show.

Carson Daly Readies the Return of ‘The Voice’

Meanwhile, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton are gearing up for the 22nd season of the reality competition The Voice. The new season is set to debut on NBC on September 19. Daly says it’s the best season ever.

“Thank you to my [The Voice] family for celebrating my birthday and [Blake’s] yesterday at work,” he shared earlier this summer. “Also to my wife for shocking me by flying across the country in less than 24 hours to spend it with me.”

Camila Cabello joins the new season as a coach for the first time, and Carson Daly loves what he sees.

“Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…” he said.

Cabello isn’t the only addition to this season. Gwen Stefani returns as a coach for the first time since tying the know with Blake Shelton. They’ll be joined by another series veteran, John Legend. Kelly Clarkson will take the season off because she needed a summer break.