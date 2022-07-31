‘TODAY Show’ Host Makes Subtle Reference to Savannah Guthrie-Hoda Kotb Reported Feud Live on Air

TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been feuding recently.

On a recent episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box, hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen talked about tech billionaire Elon Musk. The topic was Musk’s recent alleged affair with the wife of a Google executive.

Joe Kernen turned to his co-host Sorkin and said, “You love water cooler stuff.”

Kernen then added about Elon, “He’s all over the fri**n’ place, like Johnny Appleseed.”

While his co-host Becky Quick started laughing, Sorkin jumped back in to cut to a commercial break. In doing so, he interrupted Kernen continuing to talk about Musk.

“I gotta cut to commercial break, basically,” Andrew butted in.

Then, Joe responded, “Come on, Savannah!”

The younger Andrew held his mouth open in reaction. He swiveled away from the camera.

The joke seemed to reference that one co-host was being cut off by the other, much like Savannah apparently did earlier this month. If this is true, the implication is that the other hosts are on Hoda’s side.

Either way, the reference made everyone on set laugh and be surprised.

Savannah and Hoda’s reunion on their show will be this week. They took turns being absent a few days last week.

The pair made history as the morning show’s first female co-anchor team in 2018 after Matt Lauer was ousted after his revelations.

‘TODAY’ Feud Getting Worse

But this past month, the duo has been awkward onscreen.

On July 15th’s episode, Savannah and Hoda teamed up for a cooking segment in the kitchen with author Elizabeth Heiskell.

As Savannah was mixing a salad, Hoda walked over to the table and asked: “Wait—are we done?”

Savannah replied, “Yea that’s it. Moving on. We’ll just move on, we don’t have time for all that. She waved her hand in front of Hoda and cut off the conversation, dismissing her.

Viewers could hear Hoda nervously laughing in the background. A close-up of the camera showed Savannah continuing to mix the salad.

Later, Savannah posted on Instagram sharing an image of the phrase “I’m Not Sorry.”

Their feud seemed to continue on July 18th’s episode, when they welcomed Lizzo as a musical guest.

At one point, Hoda grabbed Lizzo’s hand during the live performance and left Savannah standing there. After many absences and over a month of on-air tension, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their conern over the TODAY show hosts.

“I can’t stand @SavannahGuthrie anymore,” one fan said. “I used to like her ok, but the past several years I can’t stand to even hear her voice.”

“She’s off more than she’s there. Can’t even remember the last time all 4 of your regulars were there together,” another fan tweeted.

One wrote: “I’m w/ @hodakotb all the way. She’s more real, genuine, true to herself & not near cringy like Savannah.”