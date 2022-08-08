‘Today Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Admits She ‘Got Mad’ at Hoda Kotb

The drama ensues between TODAY Show cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. For months, the two TV personalities have reportedly been feuding behind the scenes of the talk show, with that tension seemingly beginning to translate onscreen. Now, amid the alleged feud, Savannah Guthrie has admitted that she previously “got mad” at her 57-year-old costar after the latter shared a major secret about her.

According to The U.S. Sun, Guthrie had previously sent a clip of herself singing to her TODAY Show cohost Hoda Kotb. Guthrie said in sending the video that she asked Kotb, “Please don’t share it with anyone.”

Instead of keeping Guthrie’s musical talents to herself, however, the news outlet states Kotb went on to make that little fact public, even speaking about it with the New York Times.

“I said, ‘What part of don’t tell anyone,'” Guthrie vented. “I said, ‘I sent this to you for your eyes only,’ and then she added like ten.”

From her own perspective, Hoda Kotb explained, “Savannah once sent me the most beautiful song and said, ‘Please don’t share it with anyone.’ But I didn’t know what she meant by ‘anyone’ and I asked some people ‘Who do you think this is?'” letting them hear a sample of the song, “and it was [Savannah].”

Kotb then confronted her TODAY Show cohost about the incident, recalling, “Remember that time you got mad? You got mad at me.”

Guthrie not only admitted she was angered at the time, but added, “now I’m mad again.”

Savannah Guthrie Shares ‘Happy Place’ Pics Away From ‘TODAY Show’

Since Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie locked in an ongoing feud several months ago, the latter has notably been absent from the TODAY Show on multiple occasions. The last two weeks have seen the 50-year-old TV personality miss multiple broadcasts, but most recently, she chose not to appear on the talk show as she posted pictures from her “happy place” instead.

Rather than appearing beside Hoda Kotb to keep TODAY Show fans updated with the latest news, Guthrie instead revealed she took some time to herself sitting poolside with her kids at home. The post shows her wearing a broad-brimmed sunhat and glasses with her son and daughter.

“[H]appiness is…summer nights,” the TODAY Show host wrote on Instagram. Other photos posted to her Instagram story featured the title, “Happy place.”

Some TODAY Show fans have speculated that Savannah Guthrie’s growing number of absences from the show not only speaks to her apparent feud with Hoda Kotb but to potential discontentment at the environment on the talk show overall.

Meanwhile, fans are split over what the TODAY Show‘s producers should do about the duo’s feud. Some have called the women out personally online, reminding them to be adults and work their issues out as such, rather than squabbling like children. Other fans have simply called for producers to fire both TODAY Show hosts.