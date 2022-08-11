‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Reveals Texts From Husband in New Post

Veteran tv news anchor and TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie shared some revealing texts from her doting husband on her official Instagram. In the post, Guthrie revealed the pet name that she calls her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah wrote on her Instagram stories that she had overslept and believed she wouldn’t be able to arrive at work on time. She described the whole process, from getting her hair and make-up done fast to walking on set with five minutes to spare. “Overslept big time. It’s 6:34 am and I’m still in the car,” she captioned one image. Six minutes later, she posted again showing that she was getting her hair and makeup was done by “miracle workers.” The 50-year-old revealed a text she got from her husband that morning after making it to the TODAY stage on time. “You made it AND you look hot,” her husband had hilariously texted.

The TODAY host replied, “Awww I love you, baby.” Savannah Guthrie then captioned the photo with the phrase “husband of the year” and arrows pointing towards the text. She also added emoticons with hearts around them and tagged him. There was another revelation in the social media post. Guthrie gave up her husband’s pet name for the world to see. “My schmoopie @feldmike,” she wrote in the post.

More about Savannah Guthrie’s schmoopie

During the 2000 presidential election, Michael served as former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling Chief of Staff. Before that, he worked as a Senate cloakroom floor assistant and later became a legislative analyst for the Senate Democratic Policy Committee. He was one of the original partners of The Glover Park Group, a communications and consulting company. According to the Hollywood Review, he formed the group with two Gore assistants Carter Eskew and Chip Smith, as well as former White House Press secretary Joe Lockhart.

In 2008, Savannah Guthrie attended Michael’s 40th birthday party with a friend. When the pair started dating, Michael unclogged Savannah’s toilet, which was “very attractive” according to lifestyle magazine Reveal. “Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, here’s a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.”

They dated for a long time before getting engaged in 2013 while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. They married one year later, in a modest ceremony in Arizona. The couple has two children together, aged seven and five.

This isn’t the first time that she’s been real while hosting TODAY this year. Guthrie hosted the NBC morning program in March when she had a painful toe sprain overnight. “I think I broke it,” Guthrie said on the show. “I stubbed it so hard, it might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand, but [can’t walk].”

After the episode, Guthrie posted photos of herself from the program on her Instagram account, confirming that she had only sprained her ankle.” Sprained toe silver lining — doing the show in slippers,” she captioned the post. “I may never go back,” she quipped.