‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Sparks Concern With Recent Absence

Following Savannah Guthrie’s absence from the TODAY Show on Monday (August 22nd), fans of the morning TV talk show are growing more concerned that the longtime host is considering leaving the show.

According to The Sun, TODAY Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, and NBC News correspondent, Joe Fryer, were at the set to kick off a new week. But Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin were missing from the latest episodes. This made viewers wonder where Guthrie was. “So, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin all have the morning off?” one TODAY Show fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Where is Savannah today?”

Meanwhile, The Sun also reports that Savannah Guthrie went on a mini vacation over the weekend with her family. That may have been why she was absent from the morning show. The latest concerns about Guthrie’s attendance on the show come after reports have been circulating about the ongoing backstage feud between her and fellow co-host Hoda Kotb.

A source previously shared at the end of June that Hoda and Guthrie secretly cannot stand each other. “Savannah is the boss,” the source explained. “After Matty Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings weren’t up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot.”

The insider further shared that Savannah Guthrie feels that she is a real news person. Kotb is more like a “lightweight that drank wine” with Kathie Lee Gifford. “Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job,” the source stated. “Which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president.”

Savannah Guthrie is Allegedly Showing NBC News Who ‘Is the Real Boss’ on the ‘TODAY Show’

According to PageSix, multiple sources believe that Savannah Guthrie is now trying to show NBC News who the “real boss” is on the TODAY Show amid the alleged feud between her and Hoda Kotb.

The media outlet reports that the claims come after Savannah Guthrie overslept and arrived at the TODAY Show studio 20 minutes before she was supposed to go live last week.

“This would never happen,” one insider stated. “She is literally the $40 million woman. She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her. When Savannah doesn’t show up to work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is.”

The source further explained that the NBC talent and executives are like “doctors on call”. All of them have more devices tracking them than a space shuttle. “Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid,’ what if there is breaking news? Producers, assistances, executives, security, hair, and makeup people are all waiting for her to arrive. If she’s one minute late, everyone would notice. If she’s 10 minutes late, it’s CODE RED.”