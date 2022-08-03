‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?

Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media.

On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”

Fans then theorized that she’s bringing back the Today show book club program “Read with Jenna.”

Meanwhile, fellow TODAY cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been repeatedly absent from the show over the past few weeks. Their absence comes as fans speculate that the two have been feuding behind the scenes.

Now, fans are predicting that Guthrie or Kotb will be fired from the morning talk show amid their alleged drama.

According to sources, Hager is reportedly close with both cohosts, appearing alongside the women during various segments. Now, fans think she could become a permanent cohost.

Viewers have even threatened to boycott the show unless Guthrie is given the ax or changes her behavior. Many fans have accused her of being the instigator.

A source close to production revealed that despite their sunny dispositions towards one another on-camera, the two secretly “can’t stand each other.”

“Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president,” they added. “Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they ice Hoda out.”

Instead of a replacement announcement, Hager announced that her August pick for “Read with Jenna” is The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reportedly still feuding on the TODAY Show

On Monday, Kotb and Guthrie were present for the morning show, during which Guthrie had a wardrobe malfunction while taping.

Meanwhile, viewers begged them to move past the drama and start fresh. One fan told them via social media that “it’s a new day & beginning.”

One fan added: “Life is all about MOVING ON, accepting changes and looking forward to what makes you stronger and more COMPLETE.”

In addition to fans’ calls for the pair to reconcile, the same insider gives more intel on the situation.

“Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network.”

They added: “Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot,” they shared.

The source also added that Guthrie “thinks of herself as a real news person,” while Hoda is seen as “the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford.”

Both women will appear on air on the TODAY show alongside Hager until otherwise specified.