‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Major Personal Career Update

On Tuesday (August 2nd), “Today Show” co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced a major personal career update during the morning TV talk show’s latest episode.

While chatting with her “Today Show” co-host Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager revealed her production company has its first project. Kotb recalled how Bush Hager wanted to make certain books into adaptions for her production company. “We’re doing it!” Bush Hager proclaimed. “I’m so excited! All because we have, the production company – we’re still naming phase- it’s in the baby phase.”

Congrats to @JennaBushHager on her big news! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Iw73xloekt — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 2, 2022

The “Today Show” star then shared that the production company will be adapting the 2018 book, “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson. “It’s about beauty, obsession, and the natural history heist of the century. It’s a heist book. And it’s based on a true story. I’m so excited because the author of this incredible book, Kirk Wallace Johnson, is going to adapt it for a TV series. And he’s brilliant.”

Bush Hager’s “Today Show” co-host gushed about her production company’s progress. “Can you believe this is happening?” Kotb declared. “This started off as a book idea and now you’re getting TV series. And you’re going to have a production company. And it’s all going to – this is amazing.”

Jenna Bush Hager previously hired Ben Spector as President of Film and Television as part of her “first-look” deal with Universal Studio Group. Spector previously worked as President of TV and Film at Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVable Entertainment.

‘Today Show’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Announced First-Look Deal With Universal Studio Group Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Jenna Bush Hager made her first-look deal with Universal Studio Group. Under the agreement, the “Today Show” co-host will develop and produce projects with Universal Content Productions as well as Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios.

Along with the production agreement, Bush Hager is the founder of “Today Show’s” book club, #ReadWithJenna. Since launching the club in 2019, Bush Hager’s reading selections have become New York Times bestsellers.

Speaking about the agreement with Bush Hager, Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group, stated, “As an author and avid bibliophile, Jenna is uniquely tapped into the stories that resonate most with people and influence our culture. Her literary passion is infectious and we are excited to begin this new partnership.”

Bush Hager also shared her thoughts about the agreement. “I am excited and thrilled with this natural extension of Read With Jenna’s mission to highlight debut and diverse authors. This new partnership will expand these authors’ voices to new audiences, and for that, I am grateful.”

Bush Hager joined the “Today Show” as a correspondent in August 2009. Along with her duties on the hit morning show, she is a #1 New York Times bestseller and author of six books.