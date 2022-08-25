‘Today Show’ Host Jenna Bush Hager Has Sister Bonding Day Surfing With Daughters and Her Twin

Jenna Bush Hager took a day away from the Today Show this week to enjoy some bonding with a few special ladies in her life.

On Wednesday, August 24, the Everything Beautiful In Its Time author headed to the beach and hit the waves with her daughters Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 9. And her twin sister, Barbara Bush Coyne, was also in tow.

Following the “Sissy surfing” trip, Hager took to her Instagram stories to post pictures of her favorite highlights. In one, the 40-year-old TV personality showed everyone in wet suits as they geared up to jump on their surfboards. In a second photo, Poppy and Mila smiled with Barbara in front of a gorgeous watery backdrop. And finally, Jenna Bush Hager shared a snapshot of herself and her sister in sweatshirts and shorts hugging and smiling at sunset.

Hager shares Mila and Poppy with her husband, Henry Hager. The couple also has a two-year-old son, Henry Harold. Barbara and her husband Craig Coyne are parents to an 11-month-old daughter, Cora Georgia.

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Big News with the ‘Today Show’ Audience

The sunny beach trip comes just after Jenna Bush Hager announced big news about her new production company.

In February the Today Show host shared on air that her book club, Reading with Jenna, partnered with Universal Studios in an effort to turn her favorite reads into films—a company name is still in the works. And this month, she landed her first two major deals.

On August 2nd, Hager’s shared that her first project will be a series adaptation of The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson.

Congrats to @JennaBushHager on her big news! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Iw73xloekt — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 2, 2022

“It’s about beauty, obsession, and the natural history heist of the century,” she told Hoda Kobt during Hoda and Jenna. “It’s a heist book. And it’s based on a true story. I’m so excited because the author of this incredible book, Kirk Wallace Johnson, is going to adapt it for a TV series. And he’s brilliant.”

Two weeks later, she announced that she had signed a deal for a TV adaptation of Jamie Ford’s best-seller, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy. Hager and Land of Women’s Ben Spector will serve as executive producers.

The story follows the mystery of Dorothy Moy. Dorothy suffers from a deep depression that stems from the lives of her ancestors. And when her daughter turns five, Dorothy realizes that she is suffering the same fate, To help, she signs up for a controversial treatment that removes the inherited marker that makes her feel past traumas. But through the process, Dorothy “connects with past generations of women in her family.” And she learns that “a stranger is searching for her in each time period. A stranger who’s loved her through all of her genetic memories.”