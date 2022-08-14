‘TODAY Show’s Justin Sylvester Clears the Air After ‘Pushing’ Jenna Bush Hager Away

We are getting some clarification about an incident between TODAY Show contributor Justin Sylvester and host Jenna Bush Hager. Apparently, on Wednesday, Sylvester was a co-host on the show. Well, he was involved in a cooking segment with Bush Hager. They were going to be making some chicken. Bush Hager reportedly patted his back and put an arm around his shoulders.

Sylvester leaned out of the way and when she didn’t move, he pushed her away with an arm. Bush Hager did step back just as close to him as she laughed at the brush-off that took place. Sylvester then looked up, broke into a smile, and shoved her away again. This situation has taken on a life of itself and Sylvester is looking to set the record straight.

Justin Sylvester Offers Praise Of Cohost On ‘TODAY Show’

“People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth,” Sylvester said in a Friday video, PopCulture reported. “What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.”

But he would offer some praise toward Bush Hager’s direction. “That girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people that I’ve ever met,” Sylvester said. He also added this by saying that he “hates that people are taking [the moment] out of context.” Some viewers were critical of what Bush Hager did on the show. They kind of believed she did not keep to her boundaries very well. Sylvester, though, would have a comment about that matter as well. If he looks familiar to regular viewers, then you would be right. Sylvester is a regular contributor on the TODAY Show on NBC.

Meanwhile, she also is announcing a major personal career update. She will be taking on a new project through her production company. “We’re doing it!” Bush Hager said. “I’m so excited! All because we have, the production company – we’re still naming phase – it’s in the baby phase.” It will be adapting the 2018 book The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson. “It’s about beauty, obsession, and the natural history heist of the century. It’s a heist book. And it’s based on a true story. I’m so excited because the author of this incredible book, Kirk Wallace Johnson, is going to adapt it for a TV series. And he’s brilliant.” Once we get more news about this project, then we will pass it along to you. Until that time comes along, Bush Hager will be busy with her duties on the TODAY Show.